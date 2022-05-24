(The Center Square) – Stevens County, Washington is considering an ordinance to ban fireworks during a time of drought, such as the one that occurred in the summer of 2021 when temperatures topped 100 degrees for weeks.
County Commission Chair Greg Young said constituents have asked the local government to ban personal use and sale of Fourth of July fireworks during unseasonably dry years.
During 2021, Washington state recorded the hottest and driest year on record. In addition to a heat wave in June, triple-digit temperatures were recorded throughout the state in July and August.
One of the bigger blazes in Stevens County was the Ford Corkscrew Fire that started on the afternoon of Aug. 15 near the town of Ford and about 16 miles southwest of Deer Park.
The brush fire propelled by wind grew to nearly 16,000 acres and brought evacuations for residents living on or near Corkscrew Canyon and Happy Hill Road. At least eight homes and 12 outbuildings were destroyed.
Authorities later determined the fire started due to leftover heat from prescribed burns.
In total, about 674,249 acres in Washington burned in 2021 and 88% of those fires were determined by the Department of Natural Resources to be human-caused.
Young said there is a time and place for officials to take action to protect lives and property. He said most people understand the potential threat of fireworks in rural areas with forests and grasslands during a drought, but there are always those who push the limits.
“In the event of extreme conditions, we want to be able to make that declaration,” he said.
By law, the county cannot enforce a prohibition on fireworks until one year after an ordinance becomes law. So, any ban put in place this year won’t apply until 2023, said Young.
The ban would apply to fireworks that fly, explode or travel any distance. Penalties could be imposed upon violators.
Young said Sheriff Brad Manke is the county’s fire marshal. In that role, he would be tasked with making the recommendation to ban fireworks.
While researching the issue, the commission learned that permits were required by law for anyone selling fireworks in the county. Young said most vendors are located in cities so permitting is done there.
However, the commission was made aware of a vendor in Suncrest, an unincorporated community, so the county is also working to establish a permitting process.
“We don’t even know where they are if they are not getting a permit,” he said.