(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen.
He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely to muddy the waters as votes are cast.”
Surveillance conducted by Andre Garduno of G/T during the months of July, August and September found that the Kristianson family was never present during the morning or evening hours at the Loon Lake address claimed as their primary residence. Garduno also reported that their vehicles were never at that location overnight.
The report details how investigators followed Kristianson from work as a deputy prosecutor in Spokane to a childcare facility in that city and then to a nearby residence. In that location, he was allegedly videotaped grilling and spending time with his wife, kids and pets in the backyard.
Garduno confirmed on Wednesday that the G/T report was legitimate. He declined to comment on its content or provide information about who had paid for his work.
Other information has surfaced showing that Kristianson has voted in Spokane since 2017.
“I am a Stevens County resident, and this is merely a baseless attempt by my opponent to deflect attention from her lack of prosecutorial experience compared to mine,” stated Kristianson, 45, in an email Wednesday to The Center Square.
He is running against Erika George, a deputy prosecutor for Stevens County, in the Nov. 8 general election. Kristianson said he has 11 years of experience to his opponent’s five years, which he cites as the basis of the attack on his credibility.
“I trust the voters to choose the best-qualified candidate based on our respective records,” he said
George, 37, categorically denies having any part in commissioning the G/T report or contributing to the investigation.
“This wasn’t me or anyone close to my campaign,” she told The Center Square.
George is endorsed by the local Republican party. She said her track record of handling complex criminal cases with the Stevens County prosecutor’s office is well known in area communities.
“I work well with law enforcement here because I am committed to holding defendants accountable," she said. “Stevens County deserves a prosecutor who’s dedicated to the county and I have proven that I am.”
Kristianson also denies rumors that he is a Democrat claiming to be a Republican in order to get elected in a region of the state where the GOP dominates.
“I am a Republican and I am a Marine Corps vet with three combat tours under my belt,” he said. “Service to my country shaped the leader I am today: work ethic, integrity and mental toughness to go after criminals and keep our community safe.”
Washington does not require voters to register with a party affiliation, said Lori Larsen, auditor for Stevens County who oversees local elections. She said people do indicate an affiliation during presidential primaries when they are pledging support for a party’s nominee.
There is a window of time after a presidential primary for people to learn whether a voter cast a ballot for a particular party, she said. For 60 days after the primary, that information is available per a public document request but it is not retained beyond that timeline.
She said people have to live in the county for 30 days to be eligible to register to vote, which is a requirement of candidacy for local offices.
“We take voter registrations at face value until something comes along to challenge that information,” she said.
Many times people researching a candidate go onto Facebook or another social media platform to glean information about political leanings, she said.
What triggers an investigation into the status of a voter or candidate, she said, is a complaint filed by someone with the state or county. She is also compelled to conduct an investigation if information about potential wrongdoing crosses her desk.
“The burden of proof is on the person bringing the challenge,” she said.
Larsen said there are penalties for misrepresenting oneself as a candidate, although that is a situation she has not dealt with during her term in office.
According to the Secretary of State's office, it is a Class C felony for to run for office under false pretenses. The penalty is a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
“Our system is built on having representatives that represent the area where they live,” said Larsen.