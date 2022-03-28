(The Center Square) – Most commuters pay their own way to and from work each day, but the Stevens County Commissioners were allowed to get reimbursed for that expense until Auditor Lori Larsen recently shut that system down.
Her investigation into the matter several weeks ago was triggered, said Larsen, by a request from District 2 Commissioner Mark Burrows. He was interested in following the lead of his predecessor, Don Dashiell, in having $500 added to his monthly paycheck as reimbursement for mileage.
Burrows lives near Chewelah, which is located about 30 miles from Colville, where the county courthouse is located.
According to Larsen, Dashiell and other commissioners in the past had chosen to take a lump sum each month instead of itemizing mileage. Their rationale was that they would get less than if claiming each trip to the office or a work-related function, but they would also have less bookkeeping to do.
Larsen wondered after receiving the request from Burrows whether there should be an inflationary adjustment to the reimbursement rate. She wanted to make sure it squared with today’s going rate of 58.5 cents per mile. So, she began investigating the matter.
A look at the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) and a conversation with the attorney general’s office convinced Larsen that Stevens County was not in compliance with the law.
“In all of that, I couldn’t find substantiation of the practice in any RCW, so it could not continue,” she said.
What Larsen discovered during research was that Stevens County began allowing commissioners to claim all mileage, including their commute to work, in the mid-1980s.
In 1997, she said a resolution was put in place as the latest reiteration of that policy. The guiding principle for the policy, she said, was that commissioners had to live within their respective districts to serve in the elected role. Therefore, they had to travel to work and were unable to move closer if they desired as other employees could.
Larsen said the District 1 commissioner, who lived in the southern sector of the county, was once allowed more mileage money because of the longer distance to Colville. The District 2 commissioner from the Chewelah area received slightly less and the District 3 commissioner from the northern end of the county nearest Colville was paid the least.
On Monday, Larsen attended the commission meeting to ask that local government leaders amend the mileage policy to stay within the perimeters of the law.
“I’m doing my job,” she told the elected body. “I am finding things that don’t sit well and I hope you are appreciating that rather than seeing me as a troublemaker.”
She was told by District 1 Commissioner Wes McCart that other counties had the same policy in place, so he questioned why it would not be legal. However, he stated his opposition to commissioners being reimbursed for their commute and said he had never taken advantage of that policy.
“I never claimed it because I never thought it was right,” said McCart, who has served for about a decade.
Larsen said McCart files for mileage reimbursement for visits to the field and trips taken on official business. That bill is generally $10,000-$12,000 per year.
Burrows was elected last November to the office he has held since Dashiell’s vacation in 2020. District 3 Commissioner Greg Young was also elected in 2020 and resides in Colville. He has not indicated an interest in having commuter mileage reimbursed, said Larsen.
Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen was remotely in attendance at the March 28 meeting and offered to work with the commission and auditor to draft a new mileage policy for consideration.
The Municipal Research and Services Center, a nonprofit that assists local government with legal questions, will also be consulted about the new policy before it is considered for adoption, said Larsen.
She was elected in 2018 as the watchdog of elections and government expenditures. One of 11 new auditors that year, Larsen said she was the only one without prior experience in the government office. That resulted in a steep learning curve she said.
The end result of on-the-job experience and acquired knowledge is that she is ready for a “deep dive” into policies to determine if they are in compliance with existing law, said Larsen.
“I think there’s a lot here that should be evaluated," she said.
When asked if the mileage funds already paid out would need to be reimbursed, Larsen said deferred that legal question to Rasmussen.
He said of the issue, “It is more important to fix the problem than it is the blame. I know that there was legal guidance in the past that probably resulted in the belief that the manner in which they were doing things was okay. I have not investigated, but I don’t believe anything would be gained by trying to find out why that occurred or who was responsible – if someone was responsible - for erroneous legal guidance. I think, in the 1990s, the flavor with regard to accountability was different than it is now."
He added, “I have no reason to believe that any fraudulent activity has occurred. The important thing is to be procedurally in line with the current law and that is what the auditor and the commissioners are attempting to do.”