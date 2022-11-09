(The Center Square) – Secretary of State Steve Hobbs was leading Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 49.97% to 46.92%, according to Tuesday night returns in an election to determine who will be Washington state’s top elections official for the next two years.
Hobbs, a Democrat, was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to assume the role of former Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican, who left office in November 2021 to take a key election-security position in President Joe Biden’s administration.
The winner of the election will serve out the remaining two years of Wyman’s original four-year term.
Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, ran a write-in campaign. Three Republican candidates – Bob Hagglund, state Sen. Keith Wagoner of Sedro Woolley, and former state Sen. Mark Miloscia of Federal Way – split up a combined 39% of the primary vote.
Write-in votes accounted for 3.1% of Tuesday night's tally, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
The special election for secretary of state has drawn scrutiny at a time of heightened concerns about election security, given the controversy over the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing Jan. 6, 2021, breaching of the U.S. Capitol by protesters.
The race is also drawing attention because Hobbs has a shot at being the first Democrat elected secretary of state in nearly six decades.
Republicans previously held the Secretary of State Office in Washington dating back to 1964.
Hobbs has touted his combination of military and legislative experience as a reason voters should retain him as secretary of state.
“I deployed to Kosovo and Iraq, coincidentally taking part in the security of elections in those tours, including distribution of the nomination ballot boxes in Iraq,” Hobbs, a lieutenant colonel in the Washington National Guard, told The Center Square last week.
Before he was appointed secretary of state, Hobbs was a senator for the 44th Legislative District representing Snohomish County. He was first elected in 2006.
“I also served for 15 years in the state Senate, where bipartisanship was a hallmark of my service,” he said.
His opponent on the ballot, Anderson, talked up her independence and dozen years’ experience as auditor of Pierce County in making her case to be elected secretary of state.
“The Office of the Secretary of State needs a leader who not only understands the work but will also perform the work without any political interference,” she told The Center Square last month. “To trust election results, we must trust the people administering them and we should shield them from partisan influence.”
Both candidates think Washington’s elections are secure, but recognize that’s not the perception of a significant segment of the population.
“We must, however, remain vigilant and prepared to face very real emerging threats,” Hobbs said. “Cyberattacks from criminals, terrorists, and nation-state actors are frequent and growing in sophistication.”
Anderson largely agreed, with some caveats.
“Election security isn’t limited to cybersecurity,” she said. “Each election has nearly 200 steps in the process, each element of an election needs to be protected in different ways. From physical security of our buildings and staff, to protecting our supply chains, and working directly with political parties to provide election transparency, I’ve worked on every aspect the past 12 years. To maintain and improve trust in the elections process, we must have nonpartisan, fair, transparent administration.”
The last day for the secretary of state to certify Washington’s general election results is Dec. 8.