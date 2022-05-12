(The Center Square) – The Washington Supreme Court Thursday unanimously upheld the constitutionality of a state law that imposes DUI penalties for impairment due to cannabis consumption.
The case had been brought by a Washington man convicted of DUI in 2017 for a blood concentration of THC nearly twice the legal limit.
The law, enacted through a ballot Initiative 502 in 2012, holds that a person can be charged with driving under the influence if found to have a blood concentration of 5.00 nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL) within two hours of driving.
Attorneys for Donald Frazier III, the plaintiff in this case, had argued that the 5.00 ng/mL standard is unconstitutional, that it is not a legitimate use of the legislature’s police power, that it is vague and not supported by scientific evidence.
While acknowledging that the 5.00 THC limit is not a direct equivalent to the 0.8 standard for blood alcohol content, the court found that there is scientific evidence that the 5.00 standard is indicative of recent cannabis consumption.
Justice G. Helen Whitener, who authored the opinion, also noted that the plaintiff’s own expert council had testified that some people are impaired by a THC concentration of 5.00 ng/mL, which proves a constitutional basis for that provision of the law.
The court further found that the standard avoids the haphazard enforcement that would result from the absence of an objective standard, and that the legislative legitimacy of the law stems from its bearing on highway safety.
Initiative 502 is the same law that legalized cannabis for recreational use in Washington.
In the year that the case was filed, Washington State Department of Health report found that some 56% of Washingtonians had used cannabis at least once, and 15% reported having used it within 30 days.