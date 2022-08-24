(The Center Square) — Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has proposed that the Legislature spend $189 million in the next biennium to expand dual language learning in Washington public schools, which he sees as key to equipping Washington students to compete in the global marketplace.
“This asks our state legislature to think about Washington state not as a state in the Union but as its own entity in a global competition,” Reykdal said in a livestreamed announcement Tuesday, adding that Washington students deserve the opportunity to compete in a multilingual business environment.
Students in a dual language learning program receive instruction partly in English and partly in another language, which has the dual benefit of improving both language acquisition and overall learning capacity, according to Reykdal.
“We talk about cognitive flexibility when students are trained in early language programs, the way their brain is being mapped their ability to make connections, master language, and then make connections to other subjects,” Reykdal said Tuesday in a livestreamed announcement. “It all gets enhanced through the power of language.”
Currently 35,000 students in 42 school districts and state-tribal education compact schools participate in dual language learning. Spanish is offered in 102 programs throughout the state; 3 offer Chinese-Mandarin; 2 offer Vietnamese; and 5 offer one of the tribal languages Kalispel Salish, Lushootseed, Makah, Quileute and Quilshootseed.
Reykdal envisions having dual language programs operating in at least 85% of school districts by 2030 and in all districts by 2040. Participation in a dual language program would be voluntary.
“What we see is school districts who are engaged in the program generally identify one or two of their elementary schools to be sort of a center of excellence,” Reykdal said, “and then families choice into it.”
“The dual language program has transformed my life in many ways,” Sarai Urias, a student at Highline High School said according to a statement by Reykdal. “Since being in the dual language program, I have been able to communicate with other classmates a lot better. Our school is so diverse and because of it there’s many kids who don’t know the English language. Being able to speak, read, and write in both English and Spanish has definitely given me the chance to help the people around me.”
Additional spending would be focused on building capacity through financial incentives for educators to become bilingual, residency programs, stipends for teachers who are in the programs and ongoing professional development.