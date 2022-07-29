(The Center Square) – State Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-Seattle, of Northeast Seattle’s District 46, position one, may have an easier time in next week's primary than many because his main challenger has suspended her campaign.
"As many families in Seattle know, finding safe and reliable childcare is laborious and it can still disappear at any time," she wrote on her campaign website in early July. "Recently, circumstances involving my youngest child have come up that require my full and undivided attention. Because of this, I will be suspending my campaign effective immediately."
One place where she was looking for traction against Pollet was on the issue of education. She warned of coming "deep cuts" to Seattle Public Schools, and offered her tax-heavy prescription.
"I will support new, progressive revenue sources to help deliver the funding that our schools need," she wrote. "I support the capital gains tax that was adopted in 2021, as it provides crucial additional funding for education. I also support a wealth tax to provide additional support to prevent cuts and shower our schools with the resources they need."
In response, Pollet described himself as a leader to fully fund education and schools for Washington youth. He says a major reason he ran for legislature was because he was active in the Parent Teacher Student Association and wanted to do more.
As a member of the House, Pollet claims responsibility for funding new classrooms and renovations. This includes in 2013 when he secured $10 million in the budget to open Cedar Park Elementary School in the 46th District. He also worked to renovate various schools within Seattle Public Schools from Olympic Heights, Cascadia and Decatur elementary schools to Lincoln High School and John Marshall Alternative School which faced being dissolved in 2008.
Pollet’s more recent efforts at improving public schools included funding renovations to John Rogers Elementary School, which is scheduled to reopen in 2025.
Pollet said he had for years witnessed “schools in North Seattle were overcrowded and getting worse. Science and computer labs had to be converted to classrooms, classrooms had to be combined despite promises of lower class sizes,” on his website, and decided to do something about it.
Pollet told The Center Square in an email that this past year he also successfully increased funding for school nurses in Washington schools, along with more funding for school social workers and psychologists.
For 2023, Pollet says he is developing legislation and funding to ensure that “we assess every kindergartener for disabilities and challenges, including dyslexia, that prevent them from learning to read.”
Pollet said this is “so that children, particularly from low and moderate income families without private insurance, are evaluated within two months of recommendation instead of often losing an entire school year before they are even evaluated.”