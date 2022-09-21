(The Center Square) – Three state agencies are refusing to comply with demands by the City of Spokane that they remove a homeless encampment on Washington Department of Transportation property, and reimburse $350,000 spent on cleanup, law enforcement and other services.
“Acting on the city’s ill-considered demand solves nothing for anyone,” states the letter dated Sept. 20 and signed by the heads of WSDOT, the Department of Commerce and State Patrol.
The document sent Tuesday to Johnnie Perkins, city administrator, outlines that the state “will not entertain reimbursement discussions” and describes the Oct. 14 deadline set by the city to remove people from Camp Hope as “irrational.”
“Sadly, to date the city seems more preoccupied with blaming the state for the problem it ultimately played a hand in creating and not acknowledging its own roles and responsibilities regarding residents of its own city. We sincerely hope that your energy will be redirected and applied to meaningful solutions for all of your residents to include the most vulnerable,” reads the letter signed by Roger Millar, secretary of WSDOT; Lisa Brown, secretary of Commerce; and John Batiste, chief of the State Patrol.
Perkins sent a letter Sept. 8 to all three agencies out of the belief that each has a role to play in evacuating Camp Hope: WSDOT as the landowner with eviction authority; State Patrol to assist local law enforcement agencies with patrols in the area where 650 people are camping; and Commerce to cover relocation and associated costs.
The city’s letter said the state could face a legal challenge if immediate action is not taken to address the problem at the camp, which is located in a field near Interstate 90 and Freya Street.
Camp Hope is the largest homeless gathering in Washington. Crime rates have spiked in the area since it was established last December, say officials.
“Conditions on and around the property have reached a point that requires an immediate plan and course of action,” wrote Perkins.
In return, state officials chided the city for caring more about public image than assisting homeless people.
“The city – starting with the mayor – is more preoccupied by optics than action,” states the reply letter. “Continuing to blame the state does not actually make that narrative true no matter how many times you repeat it to the press and elsewhere.”
The three officials remind Perkins that Camp Hope formed late last fall after a group of protestors outside city hall demanded more shelter space for homeless people. They also say WSDOT hadn’t moved to disband the camp because Spokane lacked shelter space for the people living there.
“While the city’s letter outlines purported state agency roles and responsibilities as they relate to working with people experiencing homelessness, it fails to acknowledge the city’s responsibility for much of the hard work necessary to find long-term, meaningful solutions for the residents and businesses living and operating near Camp Hope, the first responders that operate within the area and for the people living within the encampment,” the document states.
The agencies said the city must provide shelter and services, including offering people living in the camp secure storage of belongings, before the camp can be emptied.
Commerce has offered $24 million to make that happen, and to cover the costs of waste removal and other services, reminds the letter: “This is not the first time this has been explained to the city, yet the city remains resolute that homelessness and those experiencing it is a state problem and not a local one. It is both.”
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has been publicly critical of Commerce for giving the city and its partners only 30 days to come up with a workable plan for the millions it offered.
Woodward said in Wednesday’s Spokesman-Review that it is untrue the city is not doing enough to address its growing homeless population. Her administration has established four new shelters during her two and a half years in office, she said.
She wants the state to act faster to pay for surveys of individuals staying at Camp Hope. She said surveys will assess the needs of residents so the city can craft housing plans that will work for them.
She reiterated that action needs to be taken to disband the camp before winter, which is weeks away.
“We also need to create an expectation for individuals in the encampment that at some point they’re not going to be able to camp there any longer,” Woodward said.
The three state agencies wrote that finding housing for the hundreds of people at Camp Hope will not be accomplished in weeks, it will take months.
“WSDOT, Commerce and WSP sincerely want to partner with the city to work together to resolve the challenges associated with Camp Hope,” concludes the agency letter. “We know from successful approaches elsewhere in the state that working together with responsible local jurisdictions is an essential ingredient to the work to provide safe, secure housing and service solutions for those living homeless.”