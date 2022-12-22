(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has hired a range rider to work with ranchers who run cattle on private property in the Columbia pack territory of southeast Washington. Part of that person’s duties is to work with livestock producers to dispose of animal carcasses that could attract predators to their properties.
In its monthly report on wolf activities, WDFW outlined one incident where the range rider discovered a dead cow behind a calving corral. The rancher told the rider that the cow had not been killed by wolves but had died of another cause. The lack of heavy equipment for burial had kept the producer from immediately disposing of the carcass.
“WDFW staff assisted the producer with landscape sanitation and transportation of the carcass to a landfill facility. The producer was appreciative of the assistance,” read the report about November activities that was released in mid-December.
The Wolf Advisory Group has picked up the concern about the role carcass management plays in reducing wolf attacks. Wildlife managers say the scent of a carcass lures predators near a herd, which puts healthy livestock at greater risk.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife noted in a report that moving bone piles and carcasses far from herd “may be the single best action” to prevent depredations from occurring in the first place.
WAG is tasked with recommending strategies for reducing wolf/livestock conflicts. The group is supposed to encourage livestock producers to take proactive, preventative measures to decrease the risk of loss from wolf predation.
In November, WAG members unanimously agreed to send a letter to WDFW Director Kelly Susewind issuing advice about the issue.
The group formed in 2013 and is comprised of hunters, livestock producers and conservationists, among others, to encourage a broad range of perspectives.
In the Nov. 10 letter, WAG asked Susewind to convene a multi-agency conversation to discuss carcass management, which can be expensive for ranchers and require changes in operations. WAG suggested that WDFW officials meet with representatives from the Departments of Ecology, Health, Transportation and Agriculture.
The purpose of the gathering would be to look at the opportunities, challenges and regulatory constraints around natural decomposition, carcass composting, and other forms of management.
In addition, WAG is encouraging wildlife managers to identify successful county carcass disposal models in other states to determine if they could logistically and environmentally be replicated in Washington. For example, convenient pick-up and drop-off options for carcasses could be established.
On Nov. 30, Susewind replied to WAG’s letter, stating support for their multi-agency meeting request.
“Having this guidance come from a group such as WAG with so many diverse perspectives seeking common goals is particularly helpful and impactful,” wrote Susewind.
He said the letter had been transmitted to Tom McBride, WDFW’s legislative director, who had shared it with officials from the listed state agencies, who had agreed to meet and discuss the issue.
“WDFW staff will keep you apprised of this issue at upcoming WAG engagements,” wrote Susewind.