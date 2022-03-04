(The Center Square) – Washington state Reps. Drew Stokesbary and Drew MacEwen have introduced legislation directing state agencies and authorities to divest public funds supporting Russia over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
House Bill 2135 would require all state agencies to cancel their outstanding contracts with Russian companies, and require the State Investment Board to divest from its pension and other investments in Russian companies.
“At a time when much of the conversation about state government revolves around what divides us, this bill provides an opportunity for us to come together in support of the Ukrainian people as they fight back against a brutal autocrat,” Stokesbary said in a Wednesday press release announcing the legislation’s introduction.
The Auburn Republican continued, “Washingtonians are trusting us with their hard-earned money. Keeping this trust requires managing that money in a way that aligns with our shared values. Washington stands firmly in support of Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and strongly condemns Russia's military actions against Ukraine.”
Hence the need for legislative action, according to Stokesbary.
“We must step up and declare that we will not do business with countries that show blatant disregard for the sovereignty of free people,” he said.
MacEwen called, additionally, for prayer.
"While we work to ensure Putin’s government does not profit from Washington taxpayers, I encourage all Washingtonians to join me in praying for a peaceful resolution to this unprovoked and unjust war – a resolution that restores Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty,” he said.
Charles Skorina, an executive recruiter who specializes in institutional investment officers at the Tucson, Arizona-based Charles Skorina & Company, agrees with the divestment strategy, but notes there are costs associated with that course of action.
“There’s no cheap way to divest,” he said. “You’re going to sell at a discount or at a loss.”
That’s because most Russian investments right now are worth “close to zero,” meaning getting out of those investments means locking in those losses.
Nevertheless, Skorina believes divesting from Russia is the right thing to do for considerations that go beyond a financial balance sheet.
“I’m all for it for other reasons,” he said, noting those reasons are rooted in morality and geopolitics, hinting that Putin may have military plans beyond Russia’s current incursion into Ukraine.
“We’re in a war right now,” he said. “Where do you think Putin’s going to stop?”
Skorina’s comments are in line with what he wrote in “Divestment vs. Fiduciary Duty” on Feb. 24, 2015: “Investment professionals usually assume that restricting diversification leads to sub-optimal returns, all else being equal; and the Fischel study bears this out. But that is exactly what the divesters advocate.”
A report from earlier that year by Daniel Fischel, president and chair of the economic consulting company, Compass Lexecon, showed returns of funds without energy-sector stocks underperformed those with them.
“There are really only two ways the divesters can convince anyone to do this,” Skorina wrote in 2015.
“The first, easiest, and most popular tactic is to simply ignore the economics. Their cause is too transcendently important for them to be concerned with such trivia.
“The second, slightly more legitimate tactic is to concede that divestment may have some marginal negative impact on investment returns in the short term, but only a trifling amount which can be easily recouped by more enlightened investing.”
Back in the present day, Skorina stands by his position on divestments.
“This is a threat to us,” he said of the current Russo-Ukrainian war. “I’m a hardass when it comes to this.”