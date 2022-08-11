(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane has received $5.59 million in state funds to help individuals and families who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments.
Tenants and landlords within the city limits can now apply for Department of Commerce funds allocated for the Eviction Rent Assistance Program.
“This funding is keeping people in need housed while they get back on their feet as they overcome the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a statement. “The city has worked quickly over the past year to get rental assistance out to those who need it most.”
Since June 2021, the city and its partners have distributed about $33 million in emergency rent and utility assistance. More than 6,500 households have benefitted from the program that has now been extended, according to city officials.
Organizations that will process applications for the new funding and determine whether tenants or landlords qualify for assistance include:
Livestories, https://insight.livestories.com, which accommodates all eligible tenants and landlords;
Family Promise of Spokane, www.familypromiseofspokane.org, which accepts applications for eligible households with minor children; and
The Carl Maxey Center, www.carlmaxeycenter.org, which prioritizes applications from eligible African Americans households, as well as those from other people of color.
In addition to online applications, each of the organizations also accept paper applications. People applying must meet all three of the initial screening criteria to be eligible for assistance:
1. Household income is at or below 80% of the area median income. For example, $47,150 for a one-person family and $67,300 for a four-person family;
2. The household must be located within the city limits; and
3. Rent must not have been paid or only partially paid since March 1, 2020, and the individual must still occupy the residence.
“The past two years have been extremely difficult for many city tenants and landlords, so this emergency funding from the state has been made available to apply for at a crucial time,” said Devin Biviano, COVID-19 Program Manager for the City’s Community, Housing and Human Services Department, in a statement.
“Unfortunately, demand for relief in the community is higher than financial supply, so applicants should apply as soon as possible with no guarantee on how long it will be before the new funds are exhausted and the application process closes.”
A new study from Go Banking Rates, an online financial planning site, holds good news for Spokane renters but doesn’t mesh with other recent reports.
According to Go Banking, minimum wage earners in Spokane need to work an average of 63.33 hours at $14.49 to cover rent every month, the lowest number of hours in the nation.
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment is reported by Go Banking at $917, which is $356 lower than reported by Rent Café, which tracks listings house and apartment listings across the country.
Strong housing demand and dwindling supply has pushed up purchase and rental prices, says RentCafe. In fact, Spokane was listed by Florida Atlantic University researchers in May as one of 100 cities in the U.S. with the most overpriced housing markets.
To afford the average $1,273 rent for a one-bedroom, the company said a household must make over $50,000 annually. Yet, more than 46% of the households in the county make less than $50,000 annually, according to a New York Times report on Spokane’s housing situation.
Woodward declared a housing emergency last year because of the high cost of ownership and rentals. Her administration and the city council then began taking steps to encourage building up the housing inventory.
The latest initiative was enacted by the city council in mid-July. The elected body unanimously approved permitting construction of multi-family homes on lots previously zoned for a single residence.
Officials said the goal of that change is to make better use of the limited amount of land available for new housing citywide. Under the one-year pilot program, a duplex can be built on a lot instead of a single-family home, among other changes.
During the pilot program, city Planning Services staff are working with stakeholders and community members to create permanent code changes that make housing choice more of a reality for Spokane's residents.