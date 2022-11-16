(The Center Square) – A recent performance audit from the Office of the Washington State Auditor found that local governments are lacking in data-driven solutions when addressing homelessness.
The auditor's office reviewed homelessness services by the cities of Seattle and Spokane, as well as Snohomish and Yakima counties. The review noted that most of the program managers indicated their efforts were affected by limited staffing, turnover, the pandemic and administrative changes.
Notably, Seattle transferred its homelessness program to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority in January 2022, after the audit began.
Earlier this year, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell introduced its One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan, which seeks to update the number of homeless encampments and RVs and collaborate with the authority and other organizations to reduce homelessness in the city.
As of September, the plan recorded 724 tents and 273 RVs within city limits. As for the number of homeless persons, the city relies on the King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s point in time count from 2020. That total was over 40,000.
The audit found Seattle and the other local governments did not use strategies that could help improve provider performance. For instance, local governments’ contracts did not have language requiring providers that did not meet benchmarks to work with the government on action plans for improvement.
The City of Seattle said it used data to identify and prioritize unmet needs for its homelessness crisis, but could not provide evidence it did so, according to the audit.
“[Managers] said that in the past, the city participated in a service gap analysis led by its former Continuum of Care Contracted Homeless Services – however, they could not provide evidence to show that this service gap analysis took place or that the city used the analysis to inform funding priorities,” the audit states.
The Office of the Washington State Auditor broadly recommends Seattle and the other local governments reviewed more consistently address poor service provider performance to see homelessness numbers improve.
However, due to the city transferring its homelessness action plan to the King County Regional homelessness Authority after the audit began, Seattle was not given any specific recommendations.
Seattle Human Services Deputy Director Michael Bailey wrote a letter back to Washington State Auditor Pat McCarthy on Oct. 12.
“The department has been in discussion with the authority regarding the department’s desire to improve monitoring and data collection around the authority’s contracted service providers,” Bailey wrote.
Seattle’s budget for 2023-24 has yet to be adopted, but nearly $100 million is being proposed to fund the King County Regional Homelessness Authority.