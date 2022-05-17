(The Center Square) – The Washington State Transportation Commission heard from state transportation agency officials Tuesday morning, who provided updates regarding the 16-year, $16.9 billion “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package passed during this year’s legislative session.
“This package was noteworthy on several fronts,” Steven Breaux, legislative relations director for the Washington State Department of Transportation, told the commission at the virtual WSTC meeting that will conclude Wednesday. “First of all, it was the first major transportation package in Washingtons state that did not include an increase in the state gas tax.”
While there is no direct gas tax in the transportation package, it originally included a controversial 6-cents-per-gallon export fuel tax that was scrapped after threats of lawsuits and retaliatory legislation from leaders and lawmakers in Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska.
The final version of the transportation package calls for the transfer of $100 million from the Public Works Assistance Account per year for the life of package. The PWAA funds are intended to replace the planned tax on fuel exported from Washington’s five refineries to neighboring states that was expected to generate some $2 billion over 16 years.
“The revenue largely came from appropriated federal funds through the IIJA, through revenues that were going to be raised under the Climate Commitment Act passed in the previous Legislature,” Breaux explained regarding the funding for “Move Ahead Washington.”
The IIJA is a reference to the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last year and signed into law by President Joe Biden. “Move Ahead Washington” is to receive approximately $3.4 billion from the federal legislation.
Some $5.4 billion in the "Move Ahead Washington" legislation would come from new taxes and fees on large polluters in Washington as approved by the legislature last year under the Climate Commitment Act.
“And then also, completely new this time, was a transfer from the state general fund to the transportation fund of approximately $2 billion for transportation projects,” Breaux explained of the one-time shift. “That is also something the Legislature had never done before.”
He went on to note, “So, where the money came from was very different in this transportation package and where some of that money is going to is very different in that this transportation package…has an increase in the proportion of funding that is going to active transportation and things that are beyond building roads and bridges.”
That includes $1.5 billion for the state’s ferry system, with some of that money going toward efforts at creating a greener ferry fleet that leaves a lighter environmental footprint.
“We’ve already been funded for one new Olympic class hybrid vessel,” said John Vezina, government relations director for Washington State Ferries. “They funded four more, so that will be a total of five.”
Plans also call for converting the existing three Jumbo Mark II vessels into hybrid-electric vessels and developing terminal charging infrastructure.
“So, those three big boats will be converted to hybrid,” Vezina said, noting the three vessels account for 27% of fuel used by the 21-boat fleet. “One of those has been paid for. ‘Move Ahead Washington’ pays for the other two, so that we can get the most out of those boats.”
Some of the “Move Ahead Washington” money will go toward terminal and vessel preservation.
“You know, as we look at the future and keeping these boats going while we build new ones, that preservation money for terminals and for vessels is sorely needed,” Vezina noted.
Transportation isn’t solely funded by “Move Washington Ahead.”
“In the supplemental budget – capital and operating – we received $4 million for a new dispatch system,” Vezina told the WSTC, adding a new dispatch system will streamline and modernize WSF’s ability to reach out during crewing challenges. The ferry system has been dealing with staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On the operating program, $8.5 million for recruitment and retention,” he added.
Vezina delineated where some of other capital and operating budget money is to go, including $6.9 million to stabilize ferry operations; $550,000 for studies on rider demographics and maximizing walk-on riders in the San Juan Islands; and $93,000 to secure housing for WSF trainees.
On Wednesday, the respective chairs of the Senate and House Transportation Committees, Sen. Marko Liias, D-Everett, and Rep. Jake Fey-Tacoma, will provide the WSTC with insights on the passage of “Move Ahead Washington.”