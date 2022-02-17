(The Center Square) – Simon Sefzik, Washington state’s newest and youngest state senator, brought the Senate floor to a standstill with a pop culture reference during debate of emergency powers reform.
Sefzik, 22, was making a “Star Wars” reference during an impassioned speech on a bill that would put some legislative oversight on the governor’s emergency powers.
“That is what this debate is about – the use and extent of power,” the Ferndale Republican said during Tuesday’s floor debate on Senate Bill 5909. “You know, I grew up loving ‘Star Wars.’ In many ways, ‘Star Wars’ is not a question of a debate between, a fight between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. It’s actually one of power. It’s a question of emergency powers. Every real story in the past is a story of villains going too far with powers they are given. This is a question…”
At which point Sefzik was interrupted by Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, calling for a point of order.
“I’d like to ask you to remind the gentleman about not impugning the motives,” Billig said to the president of the Senate, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck. “While the rule in our Senate is to not impugn the motives of other senators, I think we should extend the same in referencing a villain of another elected official in our state, I think, is going too far and would ask you to remind him of the rules in Reed’s Rules [A Manual of General Parliamentary Law by Thomas B. Reed] that the purpose of debate is to create unanimity of thought on a debate. Thank you.”
Nearly three minutes passed as Heck conversed with staff before addressing the chamber.
“And Sen. Sefzik, as generationally entertaining as I think it is to invoke a ‘Star Wars’ analogy,” Heck said, “I do want to remind you – and again all members – what while it is true, as Sen. Billig suggests, there is no rule prohibiting impugning the motives of somebody who is not a member of this body, the president finds it is not in good taste and would ask you all please, before this spins out of control, to keep remarks to the body of the amendment before us or the measures before us.”
Sefzik thanked Heck and continued his speech without incident.
“The point is merely to illustrate – and it’s not even to impugn any motives – at least Mr. President that was not the goal,” Sefzik said. “The goal is to merely say that if we look at the long trajectory of human history, the danger is always when power is given to any one group, any one person, that power and that authority is rarely ever returned to the people who gave it to that agency or to that king or to that governor in the first place.”
The Senate ultimately passed SB 5909 on a 29-20 vote, but rejected two floor amendments that would have added some teeth to the legislation.
For his part, Sefzik seemed to take it all with good humor. He made an oblique reference to Spider-Man in response to The Center Square's request for comment on the incident.
“I was trying to make a point about the use and abuse of power,” Sefzik explained in an email. “But if I went too far making a ‘Star Wars’ analogy, how about Marvel? I much prefer ‘Star Wars’ to Marvel, but I suppose I could have reminded the governor that with great power comes great responsibility.”