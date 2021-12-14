(The Center Square) – Two separate recent healthcare-related press conferences by Washington state hospitals and the nursing union highlight how staffing levels are impacting medical facilities and employees alike in the state.
Hospitals are saying they are over capacity because patients who should be transferred to other types of care facilities cannot be moved because those facilities are understaffed, while unions representing nurses say their members are overworked and underpaid.
Both issues are related, in part, to a mandate Gov. Jay Inslee issued in August requiring all healthcare employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
The same requirement applied to state employees, as well as K-12 and public university faculty and staff.
After that deadline passed, the Washington State Hospital Association said 2% of the state’s healthcare workforce, about 3,000 people, either quit or were terminated for failing to comply with the mandate.
Some 94% of healthcare workers did get vaccinated, with the remainder receiving either a medical or a religious exemption.
Taya Briley, executive vice president of the Washington State Hospital Association, held a virtual press conference Monday to explain part of the situation.
She said many large hospitals around the state are up to 120% of capacity, although unlike in previous months when hospitals reported a shortage of available beds, this is not due to coronavirus patients.
“Our hospitals are bursting at the seams, but they’re not filled with COVID-19 patients,” she said. “Remarkably, they are filled with patients who do not need hospital care.”
Briley said the patients need “complex, long-term care” but cannot be moved to such facilities as quickly as they would under normal circumstances.
Hospital officials are also reporting having to delay surgeries that are not of an emergency situation but still medically necessary because of the situation.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, both hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and the number of patients on ventilators have been gradually going down the past two weeks. To date, the state has reported 793,757 cases and 9,580 deaths since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Some 82% of the population ages 12 and up have received at least one dose and 75% are fully vaccinated.
As for the nurses, in a separate press conference Monday, union leaders said the stress of the last two years has caused many to leave hospitals and become traveling nurses. That migration has put more strain on those who remain.
Julia Barcott, a nurse who was part of the union press conference, said traveling nurses are hired on a contract basis and can get paid more in one week than a hospital-employed nurse would make in a month.
“Hospital executives are spending millions on having traveling nurses but the staff nurses who have been there all along are getting little to nothing at all,” she said. “We must resolve the retention problem.”