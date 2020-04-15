(The Center Square) – New information shows the rate of people with COVID-19 spreading it to others has dropped significantly in Washington state’s three hardest hit counties since social distancing efforts went into place.
The state Department of Health said the measure of transmission, called the “effective reproduction number,” was around three in late February in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, meaning each infected person was spreading the disease to three others. That number is now believed to be at one and possibly as low as 0.73.
Seattle is located in King County, while Snohomish County is directly north of it and Pierce County is directly to the south.
The latest reports show 10,694 confirmed cases statewide with 541 deaths. Of those numbers, King County has 4,612 cases and 303 fatalities. Snohomish County has 1,916 cases and 77 deaths, while Pierce County has 963 cases with 23 deaths.
The numbers come from the Institute for Disease Modeling, based in Bellevue, Wash. The group first used anonymous mobility data from the state and Facebook to show people were traveling less after Gov. Jay Inslee issued a stay-at-home order as non-essential businesses closed and many employers told people to work from home. Researchers then compared that to testing data of new coronavirus cases.
“We know the uncertainty families, businesses, schools and communities across Washington have faced,” Washington State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said in a news release. “This new report confirms that working together through this crisis with unwavering commitment is slowing this serious disease. Our collective efforts are working, but we can’t let up our guard.”
Inslee also said up to 1,000 inmates will be released early from state prisons in an effort to slow the spread of the disease in those facilities. The announcement follows a disturbance last week at a state prison where several prisoners had been diagnosed.
Those slated for release include elderly inmates and others with health issues that put them in the at-risk population, as well as non-violent offenders scheduled to get out soon. The Washington State Supreme Court issued an order Friday for Inslee to “take all steps necessary to protect the health and safety” of inmates.
The ACLU of Washington called the move a “good first step” but said Inslee should increase the number of inmates being released.
State Sen. Mike Padden, the ranking Republican on the Senate Law and Justice Committee, released a statement saying people are “rightfully upset” by Inslee’s “ill-advised decision.” Padden went on to say the move could increase both crime and the spread of coronavirus.