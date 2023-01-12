(The Center Square) – A bill reforming the governor’s emergency powers appears to be dead in the 2023 legislative session.
That’s according to state Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, who, along with Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, sponsored Senate Bill 5063, the Bipartisan Approach to Legislative Authority Necessary in Continuing Emergencies, or BALANCE, Act of 2023.
The bill would establish legislative oversight of gubernatorial powers during a declared emergency.
Wilson said she was informed on Tuesday – the second day of this year’s legislative session – the Senate State Government & Elections Committee will ignore SB 5063.
Sen. Sam Hunt, D-Olympia, is chair of the committee.
“The Republican leader on that committee met with the chair to talk about which bills will come up for public hearings this session,” she said in a press release. “The emergency-powers bill isn’t on the list, again, even though it would simply bring state law further into the 21st century.”
This is the third such bill introduced by Wilson and Mullet since Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 state of emergency was declared on Feb. 29, 2020. Inslee ended the state of emergency on Oct. 31, 2022, 975 days after it went into effect.
Lawmakers failed to pass emergency powers reform during the last two legislative sessions.
“It’s disappointing that the Democrats have apparently decided so quickly against even discussing the idea of ensuring balance between the legislative and executive branches during whatever state of emergency comes next,” Wilson said. “You wonder why Senator Hunt, the committee chair, co-sponsored the changes made to the law in 2019, but reportedly won’t let the people be heard now that more reforms are clearly needed.”
The Center Square reached out to Hunt for comment but did not receive a response.
Jason Mercier, government reform head at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, was blunt in his assessment of the Legislature’s apparent failure to take up emergency powers reform.
“Truly unbelievable that majority party has no problems with the Legislature sitting on the sidelines and letting one person behind closed doors make all the decisions without oversight during an emergency,” he said.
In announcing the end of the emergency last year, Inslee’s office touted Washington as having the fifth-lowest COVID-19 death rate in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and noted that every county in the state has low community transmission levels.
Inslee’s office said if the entire country had the same death rate as Washington, around 433,000 lives could have been saved.
The specifics of SB 5063 include allowing an in-session Legislature to pass a concurrent resolution terminating an emergency declaration, allowing all four members of the House and Senate leadership the ability to terminate an emergency declaration in writing when the Legislature is out of session and more than 90 days have passed since the declaration, and requiring restrictive declarations and suspension of law to expire after 30 days unless extended by the Legislature. When out of session, all four legislative leaders could extend such measures in writing.