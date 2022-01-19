(The Center Square) – Washington state Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, defended legislation she introduced that would allow on a permanent basis up to one day a week of school to be held remotely.
“I heard a lot of misconceptions about this bill yesterday,” Dhingra told the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education committee Thursday morning in discussing Senate Bill 5735. “Asynchronous is not the same as remote. So, I want to make that very, very clear.”
Asynchronous learning is a general term describing education, instruction, and learning that does not occur in the same place or at the same time.
“Work today is more collaborative than ever before,” Dhingra said during the virtual gathering. “This bill would allow for more flexibility in schools so students can collaborate on projects across disciplines and classes and outside of the standard silos.”
She went on to say, “We have to update the manner in which we educated our children. And is what the bill in front of you is about.”
A few Republican senators were not convinced.
Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said he was concerned that remote learning is not as effective as direct or in-person learning.
Dhingra responded by noting an example of advanced placement classes holding joint virtual classes to address multiple subject matters.
“I think there is an opportunity that was realized last year,” she said of some of the advantages related to remote learning.
This new way of learning affords the opportunity for students to delve even deeper into various subject matters, she said, by taking advantage of today’s technology.
“And it’s all about you take the information and how you take it to the next level,” Dhingra said. “And so that’s what this is getting to is educating children in the manner that’s appropriate for today’s time and the way information is available.”
She did tell Hawkins she would consider altering the bill to have it apply only to high school students, who are better equipped to deal with this type of learning.
Sen. Perry Dozier, R-Waitsburg, asked Dhingra to explain what he saw as a discrepancy between her proposed legislation and Gov. Jay Inslee’s acknowledgement of the importance of in-person learning during his recent State of the State speech.
“You can still have it in-person,” Dhingra explained. “You don’t have to have a teacher standing in front and lecturing children that are sitting on a desk. What it allows for is a different modality of learning. We’re just creating flexibility in what that in-person can look like.”