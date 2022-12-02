(The Center Square) – If the Spokane City Council adopts an ordinance to give tenants more rights on Monday, the local housing market could be adversely affected and renters could end up paying more, say officials from the Washington Multi-Family Housing Association.
“These regulations may be jeopardizing housing when we already have a deficit,” said Ryan Makinster, director of government affairs for the trade association.
He cited a report by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor reflecting that Spokane county and others continue to produce fewer residences than new households being formed. When demand for housing exceeds supply, prices spiral out of the reach of the average household, which contributes to instability and homelessness.
“Spokane is already in crisis because we are not just a few units short of meeting the housing need, we are down tens of thousands of units,” said Makinster.
The trade association is also concerned that the draft ordinance does not spell out many details about how the new rental oversight program will work.
“Investors get scared when there is no certainty, when there is long-term liability,” said Makinster. “Capital is liquid - it’s going to flow in the easiest direction.”
If investors continue to hop the border to construct housing in neighboring Idaho, which does not have the same rules, then Spokane loses places for its workers to live and the money they would have fed into the economy, he said.
Another potential consequence of putting more of a regulatory burden on landlords is that they may decide to get out of the business altogether, said Makinster. If rental houses are sold and owner-occupied, then the inventory of available residences dwindles even further.
Darin Watkins, director of government affairs for the Spokane Association of Realtors, sees another potential harm coming with the new code. Fees imposed on landlords will ultimately end up being passed onto tenants, which will adversely affect their bottom line.
“When a business is forced to pay more, that cost passes to the consumer,” he explained.
Also causing concern are ambiguities in the draft ordinance that will be considered for adoption by the council at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5. An email sent to the council in late November by Johnnie Perkins, city administrator, requests a postponement of the discussion until after the holidays. He raises nine potential areas of conflict in the ordinance as written. These include unclear language regarding how landlords are to go about registering and certifying that each rental unit complies with city code, and whether a basic registration fee of $120 plus an additional fee per person employed by a landlord could conflict with a rule that exempts real estate from business permits.
Perkins questions why landlords will be required to supply tenants with a voter registration form because that is outside the standard business relationship.
Seventy-five percent of landlord business license funds will be paid into a code enforcement account to cover operational costs, including the wages of staffers who will inspect all rental properties.
Perkins questions the need for more employees. If the entire cost for those workers isn’t covered by the fees, he wants to know what the secondary funding source is.
“Has council requested a financial or legal review of this ordinance,” he asked.
Watkins said the council could literally be putting more tenants at risk by trying to protect them. Under the draft ordinance, the criminal history of prospective tenants can only be known for one year under a universal background check, except in cases of violence or sex abuse.
“The city of Spokane, as a municipal government, has a duty to protect public safety, to foster safe, livable, and affordable housing for everyone,” reads the rationale for the proposed code brought forward by Council President Breean Beggs and Councilor Karen Stratton.
Councilor Michael Cathcart, who has strongly opposed the proposal, is coming to the table Monday with suggested amendments to the draft ordinance.
He is seeking to reduce the fees charged landlords and have inspections of properties only take place during vacancies instead of routinely, or when tenants report problems.
Cathcart wants to eliminate the requirement that landlords complete an online training module created or sponsored by the Spokane Landlord’s Association or otherwise approved by the city.
Also on his chopping block is the directive that landlords not only provide voting information, but a packet about tenant rights and property owner responsibilities
Code enforcement as envisioned by Cathcart will also address preservation of the neighborhood from blight, such as graffiti, illegal dumping and other health and safety concerns.
The draft ordinance provides seed money for an attorney position that will focus on tenant legal services. Later, that position will be funded by legal settlements.
Cathcart wants landlords to also be able to access legal services for evictions and compliance problems.
He also wants future rulemaking to clarify the new code done in a very public process, with input from tenants, landlords and other stakeholders.