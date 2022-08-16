(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has approved a five-year contract with the union representing firefighters and dispatchers that is expected to begin addressing the department’s reliance on overtime to meet shift staffing needs.
The five-year labor agreement with Local 29 includes scheduling and vacation usage updates to improve staffing predictability and control costs associated with covering absences, according to city officials.
Mayor Nadine Woodward recently told The Center Square that the overtime problem has been created by a lack of manpower for the past several years.
She estimated that overtime costs at the department with about 300 firefighters and 16 stations would top $7 million by the end of 2022 under the current rate of expenditure.
She asked the council for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover this year’s overtime bill. However, that request has not moved forward.
Under the new agreement with Local 29, dispatch services will be transferred from SFD to Spokane Regional Emergency Communications, a regional agency. Negotiations to transfer dispatch services to SREC are expected to begin no later than Jan. 1, say city officials.
Woodward's office said the movement to SREC is contingent upon the city’s ability to secure acceptable terms on service standards, city membership on the board and considerations for the transfer of current dispatchers. The labor agreement requires the city to provide 30 days’ notice to fire department dispatch employees before moving, it added.
The new agreement gives firefighters and dispatchers a 3.8% average annual wage increase.
An agreement was also approved by a 5-1 vote of the council on Monday with the Spokane Police Guild. That union represents commissioned police officers, corporals, detectives, and sergeants. The new agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs through the end of the year.
“It was extremely important that we get these contracts done in a timely manner,” Woodward said in a written statement. “These are good deals for the people the city serves and for our public safety employees who answer the call for help every day.”
The new one-year contract with the Guild is basically an extension of the previous four-year deal the administration negotiated in 2021 and increased wages by 5.5%. Any additional considerations will be addressed when negotiations begin in the next several weeks on a new multi-year contract, say city officials.
The current public safety agreements come shortly after the city finalized a five-year contract through 2025 with Local 270, which is the city’s largest union and covers about half of the organization’s employees.