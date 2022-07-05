(The Center Square) – The high cost of housing in Spokane County is a major contributor to a growing homeless population, according to a new study.
The median sales price of a home has jumped from $172,000 in 2017 to more than $400,000 in today’s market, which has priced many lower-income families out of the market, explained Matthew Anderson, an associate professor at Eastern Washington University.
People who can no longer afford to buy a home remain in rentals, lowering the available supply and that demand drives up costs, he said.
The online real estate site Zillow listed only one dwelling in the county on June 14 that was affordable to a renter earning minimum wage, he said.
“In Spokane County, the average housing sales and rent have both nearly doubled over the last 10 years,” he told Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French during a June 27 preview of the 2022 Point in Time report on homelessness.
Community members are invited to learn more Wednesday, July 13, about the findings of the sheltered and unsheltered count in 2022. Results of the study will be revealed from 3 to 5 p.m. at the new central branch, 906 W. Main Ave., of the Spokane County Library District.
Each year the state and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development require a count of all persons living in shelters, vehicles, on the streets or in encampments. Those numbers are used to determine service provision and grant awards.
Daniel Ramos, who works in the city of Spokane’s Community Housing & Human Services Department, joined Anderson at last week’s briefing about the results of the six-day survey that began on Feb. 24.
Ramos said 100-150 volunteers joined the effort that was conducted in partnership with organizations that provide services or temporary housing to the homeless.
The names of people included in the survey were kept confidential, he said.
A total of 1,757 persons over the age of 18 were counted, with 823 of those individuals unsheltered, he said.
He said that number was up significantly from counts before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the annual process.
The one “bright spot,” said Ramos, was that the number of displaced veterans had declined. He said veterans make up 11 to 12% of the county’s population, but only 6% of homeless numbers, down from prior years.
“I want to thank everyone working in the veteran system for that work,” he said.
The reason that 523 people gave for preferring the streets to a shelter was a fear of violence, followed by the lack of privacy and the setting causing a higher level of anxiety, he said.
Seventy-four percent of people participating in the count were from Spokane County and most had lived in the area for 10 or more years, said Ramos. The vast majority had family members living somewhere in Washington state.
Anderson said there were many reasons that people became homeless, including domestic violence, a job loss, divorce or other crisis.
In addition, 31% of those living unsheltered had mental illness and 23% struggled with drug or alcohol addiction.
“We know this is a complex issue with many factors that make on at risk,” he said. “If you don’t have a good support system of family and friends – people willing to take you in – the streets might be all that’s left.”