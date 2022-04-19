(The Center Square) – Spokane voters will soon decide whether to renew a six-year tax levy to support emergency medical services.
This year’s special election, April 26, seeks approval for a 2023-28 levy at 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed 2022 property value.
The levy is expected to generate about $13.1 million for the 2023 fiscal year. The amount can only increase by 1% in subsequent years.
City officials say about 77% of the money generated by the levy will be used to staff Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), paramedics and firefighters who provide patient care.
In addition, funding will be available for replacement of outdated equipment, vehicle maintenance and training.
The fire/medic department budget has been set for about $57.2 million in 2022, according to city records. Slightly less than $45 million comes from the general fund that supports daily municipal operations, primarily through sales and property taxes.
Voters have already received ballots for Tuesday’s special election. The Spokane County Elections Office reported this week that, due to closure and construction of numerous library branches, some drop boxes are no longer available, and others have moved to a new location.
These locations are printed on the ballot. Drop box sites are also listed on the county election website at https://www.spokanecounty.org/187/Ballot-Drop-Box-Locations.
Ballots must be deposited no later than 8 p.m. election night in the drop boxes or at the Elections Office at 1033 W Gardner.
Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than April 26. Voters can verify if their returned ballot has been received and their signature verified by going to VoteWA.gov.
Voters can also call the Spokane County Elections Office at 509-477-2230.