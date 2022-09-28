(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is using $100,000 in federal stimulus funds to cover overtime patrols by a special task force that is working to reduce gang activity in the region.
By adding money to the pot already established by county officials, the task force will be able to continue extra patrols into January.
The funding discussion was revisited Tuesday after being tabled in mid-September until city administrators learned if Coronovirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds could be used for patrols.
The CSLFRF program is part of the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress in 2021 and provides $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments. The funding is intended to support response and recovery efforts tied to the COVID-19 health emergency.
Erik Lamb, deputy city manager, told the council Sept. 27 that it was permissible to use the federal funds for crime reduction programs.
The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force that engages in the extra patrols is comprised of the FBI, Spokane Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley Police Department, United States Border Patrol, and the Washington State Department of Corrections.
Lamb said the multi-agency group formed earlier this year to put more officers on the streets following a rash of drive-by shootings. Since the task force has been on the job, Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis said there have been no homicides in the city.
The money approved by council to aid the task force is out of a $842,857 allocation of CLFR funds for technology upgrades, such as cameras, to increase efficiencies in law enforcement services.
Councilor Brandi Peetz asked Ellis Tuesday what extra patrols paid for by the city would entail.
Ellis said officers were trying to target the worst offenders, assisting detectives with investigations and having a visible presence in areas where drug traffickers and criminals were known to operate.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has estimated there are between 850 and 1,500 gang members in the county. He said that assessment was based on his experience and investigative work by deputies.
At the Sept. 13 meeting, Ellis told the council that his department’s budget for 2022 is $24.9 million. He expects regular overtime costs to be down because all full-time officer positions are filled. He was unsure if there would be enough of a savings in the regular budget to absorb at least some of the extra funds for task force work, but expected there would be.
Lamb said the overtime request was a non-recurring expense.
He said overtime was voluntary for officers and deputies participating in the task force.