(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is set to raise some fees charged new development and lower others that are classified in different categories.
The fees are to help compensate for the wear and tear on city infrastructure of increased traffic that new development brings.
The 11th edition of the Trip Generation Manual, created by the Institute of Transportation Engineers., suggests the increased charges for new offices of 13-25%, but would decrease the amounts charged developments in several other areas, says Jerremy Clark, the city’s senior traffic engineer.
He reported to the city council on Tuesday that staff had contracted with Fehr & Peers, a transportation engineering and planning firm, to update the fee rate schedule.
Under the program, developers pay a one-time fee within identified traffic corridors that depends on the proposed land use and the amount of projected new traffic the project will create. Existing residences and businesses are not charged.
The fee is figured on the number of units in apartments, rooms in hotels, and employees in businesses and industries, and several other categories.
Up to $7.34 million of new revenue is expected to be generated by the fees for use in projects, such as roundabouts, that will keep traffic flowing smoothly, according to Clark's report.
The city has set up its fee system to comply with the ITE manual, he said. For that reason, he asked the council to approve an ordinance that would adjust the rate schedule.
The council concurred with the changes March 15 and Clark will present them with an updated ordinance to make that approval official at an upcoming meeting.
The changed rate schedule will find the fee in the South Barker Corridor decreasing from $1,272 to $1,153.
Clark said the decrease is due primarily to an increase in the trip rate for general office buildings and medical clinics from $2,857 to $3,154.
In the Mirabeau area, the updated trip rate is $698, down from the previous $716. The fee for the North Pines Road area has also gone down, from $2,816 to $2,195.
Once again, Clark said these decreases are due primarily to the uptick in the fee for office and medical developments, which are forecast to bring more people into the area.
In 2020, Spokane Valley adopted the traffic impact fees to cover infrastructure costs tied rapid growth and development.
The fees apply to any development in an area that extends east to the Liberty Lake border, north to the Spokane River and south to the city limit. The western border of what’s identified as the South Barker Corridor zigs and zags on either side of Flora Road.
These areas are expected to contribute at least 1% of total traffic to Barker Road, according to a city study.