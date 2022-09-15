(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley is considering options for how to cover $100,000 in overtime for officers working with the Regional Safe Streets Taskforce to reduce gang-related violence and crime.
Councilor Laura Padden asked Erik Lamb, deputy city manager, to investigate whether American Rescue Plan funds could be used for anticipated overtime costs through the end of the year.
Lamb told Padden and other councilors at Tuesday’s meeting that it was likely ARP dollars were allowed to be used for at purpose. If not, he said a 2022 budget amendment would be prepared for consideration at an upcoming meeting.
He said the city’s current law enforcement budget for the year is $24.9 million and regular overtime costs are expected to be down due to having all full-time officer positions filled. He was unsure if there would be enough of a savings in the regular budget to absorb the extra funds related to task force work.
Lamb said the multi-agency task force formed earlier this year to increase law enforcement presence on the streets during a rash of drive-by shootings.
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich estimated several months ago that there were 850 and 1,500 gang members in the county. He said that estimate was based on his experience and investigative work by deputies.
Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis told the council Sept. 13 that since the regional taskforce had been on the job, there had been no homicides in the city.
“That is something that is a positive sign for us,” he said.
Councilor Arne Woodward said if suspects were arrested and then released by courts, the work of the task force was being undermined.
“I know our deputies do a phenomenal job – they are going everything they can do – but if we’re only letting them back out, we’re in trouble,” he said.
Ellis acknowledged that adjudicating cases was complex and involved local and state policies that went beyond law enforcement. However, he felt the focus of the task force on public safety was necessary given that the city’s crime rate had grown by 70% since 2007.
Councilor Ben Wick asked Lamb if it would be a better option to hire another officer because the money requested for overtime was more than half what would be needed for that position.
“Do you think it’s still worthwhile to do it as overtime?” he asked.
Lamb said the overtime request was a non-recurring expense.
He said overtime was voluntary for officers participating in the task force that involves deputies and officers with the new Spokane City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.
The county contributed $100,000 in August to cover two to three months of overtime, he said. If Spokane Valley chipped in that same amount, he said extra patrols could continue through December and possibly into January.