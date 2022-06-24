FILE: The Lorax - UK Premiere

Danny DeVito is seen at the Birmingham, UK, premiere screening of "The Lorax." The Dr. Seuss character that "speaks for the trees" will be the subject of a musical comedy film shown July 1 in Spokane Valley as part of the annual Game On! celebration. 

 Jon Furniss/AP Images

(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is kicking off the month of July – the nation’s official Parks and Recreation Month – with Game On!, which has been described by city officials as a favorite community activity.

The event next Friday is free to residents and costs the city only $1,000 to put on, said spokesperson Jeff Kleingartner.

People are invited to come to the Spokane Valley Farmers Market in the CenterPlace parking lot at 4 p.m. on July 1. There will be live music and vendors. Children can participate in “build a park” and other activities at the nearby West Lawn Plaza.

A movie will be shown about 8 p.m. in the plaza. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to relax and enjoy a showing of “The Lorax.”

Kleingartner said the Movies in the Park program, which also includes feature films on July 23 and Aug. 5, would normally cost the city about $3,000 with licensing fees. But it has been sponsored this year.

To learn more about the activities, visit spokanevalley.org/gameon.

Tags

Staff Reporter

RaeLynn Ricarte is the author of two books and an award-winning editor and reporter with more than 25 years in the newsroom. She now covers government in Eastern Washington for The Center Square.