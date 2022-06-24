(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is kicking off the month of July – the nation’s official Parks and Recreation Month – with Game On!, which has been described by city officials as a favorite community activity.
The event next Friday is free to residents and costs the city only $1,000 to put on, said spokesperson Jeff Kleingartner.
People are invited to come to the Spokane Valley Farmers Market in the CenterPlace parking lot at 4 p.m. on July 1. There will be live music and vendors. Children can participate in “build a park” and other activities at the nearby West Lawn Plaza.
A movie will be shown about 8 p.m. in the plaza. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to relax and enjoy a showing of “The Lorax.”
Kleingartner said the Movies in the Park program, which also includes feature films on July 23 and Aug. 5, would normally cost the city about $3,000 with licensing fees. But it has been sponsored this year.
To learn more about the activities, visit spokanevalley.org/gameon.