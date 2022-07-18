(The Center Square)- The City of Spokane Valley has set aside $182,000 to award to nonprofits that provide economic development activities and social services to local residents.
Each year, the city supports a range of projects, such as provision of medical care for low-income individuals, promotion of the arts, and others.
Qualifying organizations are invited to submit applications for funding in the 2023 budget. To be considered, applications must be received no later than 4 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 12.
The city encourages applications from organizations that have gotten an award in the past, according to Jeff Kleingartner, spokesperson for the city. Award amounts vary.
The dollar amount banked for the awards is subject to change depending upon economic conditions and development of next year’s budget, he said.
More information and an application form can be found on the public notices webpage of the city’s website, www.spokanevalley.org. Applications may also be picked up at city hall, 10210 E. Sprague Avenue.