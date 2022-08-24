(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is pulling out of a regional partnership to determine expenditures of lodging taxes out of the desire to make its own decisions for use of about $800,000 per year.
The city council accepted a petition from 60% of local hoteliers on Tuesday that asked for creation of a Spokane Valley Tourism Promotion Area. The petition is the first step toward establishing a local system of control over the $4 per night fee paid by patrons of hotels with 40 units or more within the city limits.
A public hearing on the issue has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the council chambers at city hall, 10210 E. Sprague Avenue.
If community members and government officials give the green light to the project, Spokane Valley’s agreement to be part of the regional marketing led by the City of Spokane and Spokane County ends on Dec. 31.
Mike Basinger, economic development director for Spokane Valley, told the council on Aug. 23 that 72% of the $2 to $3 million collected regionally was given to the nonprofit Visit Spokane, an informational hub, and 28% to the nonprofit Spokane Sports Commission, which organizes local competitions.
The council decided that Spokane Valley would get a better return on investment if it set up a five-person commission of hoteliers to develop a business plan for use of the taxes. The city manager will appoint an ex-officio member of the commission who cannot vote but will serve as a liaison with the local government and the group.
Lodging tax funds can be used to bring in trade shows, support conventions and otherwise market or promote the area, but cannot be spent on capital projects, said Basinger.
“This gives hoteliers more of an opportunity to be engaged in marketing,” said Councilor Ben Wick.
The vote to accept the petition, which triggers the withdrawal process from the regional group, was unanimous. That vote followed discussions about the city’s dissatisfaction with its return on investment with the regional approach that began two years ago.
The agreement with regional partners had been in place since 2004 and modified several times.
In November 2020, Spokane Valley set the stage to leave the agreement by adding a termination clause. In October 2021 the council decided to invoke that clause and staff hand-delivered letters stating that intent to Spokane and the county.
Officials then began consulting with hoteliers about how lodging taxes could be used to better benefit Spokane Valley. The hoteliers had to petition for a new TPA to start the regional withdrawal process. Buy-in from more than half of hotel/motel operators needed to be shown through the petition by mid-October so the city could officially inform the Department of Revenue of its new program.
Basinger told the council Tuesday that meeting these timelines allows the city to make a seamless transition into collecting the tax, which will start on Jan. 1.