(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, according to a 2021 report by SmartAsset, a financial technology company.
That is quite a feat for a city that has been incorporated not quite two decades, say officials planning a 20th anniversary celebration in 2023.
Spokane Valley broke away as the largest suburb of Spokane to become its own entity on March 31, 2003. At that time, it boasted a population of 80,700. It was the largest incorporation in Washington state and the second largest single incorporation in U.S. history, according to city records.
The state Office of Financial Management reports there are now more than 100,000 residents in the city commonly known as “The Valley."
Located east of Spokane and west of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Spokane Valley is home to a 1.3 million square foot Amazon facility, the largest of thriving manufacturing industry, says Mike Basinger, the city’s economic development director.
He obtained permission from the Spokane Valley City Council this week to begin planning next year’s anniversary events. He said there was money in the existing budget to hire a consultant to come up with a strategy for the celebration that would be brought back to the council for review.
Basinger said the 20th milestone was an opportunity to showcase Spokane Valley's past, present and future. He provided a brief overview of notable achievements that could be highlighted in events that might begin in late 2022.
“Essentially, we have a lot to celebrate,” he said.
From the launch of its new website in 2004, Basinger said city officials have been running to keep up with growth planning and tackling projects, such as development of green spaces, to maintain a high quality of life for residents and attract visitors.
A priority of the city had been to establish reasonable development guidelines and streamline regulations to encourage business and manufacturing growth that would create new jobs, he said.
In 2021, SmartAsset ranked Spokane Valley as 31st on a list of rapidly growing U.S. cities. That study tied the city with Orem, Utah, based on population changes, average yearly gross domestic product, housing growth and unemployment rates.
According to the study, the prior five years had seen nearly 9% growth in businesses and an 11.34% growth in housing.
At that time, the unemployment rate in the city was recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau as 4.5%, a figure that has bumped up since to 6.5%.
The ranking by Smart Asset followed Realtor.com naming Spokane Valley as one of the 50 hottest U.S. housing markets by zip code.