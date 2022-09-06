(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council will be briefed Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, on the status of the state’s latest settlement agreement with opioid distributors. That settlement could find 33 local governments sharing $518 million, with more potential revenue to come from other cases.
The city has already signed onto the One Washington Memorandum of Understanding drawn up by Attorney General Bob Ferguson. The MOU sets out terms for the disbursement of funds obtained in the settlement between the state and opioid manufacturers Cardinal Health, Amerisource and McKesson.
All litigating jurisdictions with populations over 10,000 and at least 90% of non-litigants with smaller populations have to agree to terms of the settlement, which allows funds to be paid out over a period of 17 years.
On another front, Ferguson’s case against Johnson & Johnson is set for trial this fall, which could provide millions more for participants in the litigation. Further, there could be about $183 million from the pending Purdue Pharmaceutical bankruptcy settlement case.
Spokane Valley and other participating governments are required to work with regional partners to determine how settlement funds will be managed and distributed. Representatives from Spokane County will collaborate with peers from Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille and Stevens County about funding distribution.
Ferguson’s lawsuits assert that pharmaceutical companies have made billions in profits “feeding the opioid epidemic.” He said these manufacturers shipped a huge amount of oxycodone, fentanyl, hydrocodone and other prescription opioids into Washington even when they knew the drugs were likely to end up in the hands of dealers and addicts.
According to a position paper by Ferguson, opioid distributors are legally required to monitor the size and frequency of drug shipments to identify suspicious orders that could end up in the illegal marketplace. Although companies are required to stop these shipments and report them to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, Ferguson said pharmaceutical producers had not done so. Instead, he said these companies have been willing to pay hundreds of millions in fines for their failure to follow the rules.
As a result, said Ferguson, prescriptions and sales of opioids in Washington skyrocketed more than 500% between 1997 and 2011.
As a result of increased drug trafficking, he said that, between 2006 and 2017, opioid overdoses killed more than 8,000 Washingtonians.
The allocation of settlement funds from the Cardinal Health, Amerisource and McKesson case will be based upon the level of damage in each county. The formula for distribution will factor in the amount of opioids shipped to the county, plus the number of drug-related deaths and people suffering from addictions.
Because this data does not exist at the city level, Ferguson says historic federal data will be used to show past epidemic-related expenditures as a basis for payment in each area.
All funds received by local governments will be channeled through an Opioid Abatement Council to ensure they are used to battle the epidemic. Ten percent of these monies may be retained to cover administrative costs.
Acceptable funding avenues include supporting individuals in treatment and recovery, addressing the needs of babies born to drug-addicted mothers, supporting first responders and enacting a public education campaign to prevent youth and others from using drugs.