(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned.
“The city has made the decision to delay opening while it investigates potential quality control issues with some of the materials already placed,” wrote city spokesperson Jeff Kleingartner in a news release. “Unfortunately, this may delay the completion by a week.”
He said the city will keep residents informed about the status of the project on its website, spokanevalley.org, and via social media. Inland Asphalt Company is the contractor assigned to the project
”The city understands the impact of this project on area residents and appreciates the ongoing patience of residents and the traveling public,” said Kleingartner. “The city apologizes for the inconvenience and wants to ensure the public that it is working closely with the contractor to complete this project as soon as possible.”
The intersection closed the week of June 20 for utility work and then construction began the week of July 5. The change to a roundabout is expected by city officials to address vehicle congestion and improve public safety with better signage and lighting, as well as widening vehicle lanes with a shared path for pedestrians and bicyclists. Prior to construction, the intersection was very congested and determined by the city to be operating at a failing level of service.
The south Barker Road corridor has become heavily traveled due to growth in Spokane Valley, Spokane County and Liberty Lake. The Sprague/Barker intersection is the first project in the city’s plans to replace the entire corridor from Appleway Avenue to the city boundary near 8th Avenue.
While the current project is underway, motorists are encouraged to detour around the area by using the intersection at Sprague and Appleway to access streets around South Greenacres Road, East 4th Avenue and South Hodges Road.