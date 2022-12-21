(The Center Square) — The Spokane Valley City Council has prepared its federal legislative agenda for 2023 that includes a request for $81M to cover three infrastructure projects.
The city is seeking help from Washington's Congressional delegation for these public safety improvements:
- $18 million is sought to improve capacity of the south Barker Road corridor to alleviate traffic congestion. The roadway is in a fast-growing area that parallels the eastern boundary of Spokane Valley and intersects with Interstate 90, providing access to more than 800 acres of industrial property and 220 acres of homes.
- Another $39 million will be requested to reconstruct the interchange at Trent Avenue and Sullivan Road, one of the region’s busiest urban corridors. A growing population and the connection of Bigelow Gulch Road in 2022 has brought enough traffic snarls that the interchange is expected to fail by 2030. Sullivan Road, between I-90 and State Route 290, is home to 9,000 jobs, 85% of which are directly related to freight. The Sullivan Bridge over Trent Avenue is 62 years old and has a “poor” condition rating. The bridge height is too low, which has caused girders to be struck six times in the last 10 years, according to a city report.
- Spokane Valley is requesting $24 million to improve the Argonne Road bridge over I-90, which is recognized as the major bottleneck of a freight corridor connecting north and south Spokane County. The bridge improvements are slated to be a companion project to Spokane Transit Authority’s Park and Ride facility proposed on the south side of I-90 between Argonne and Mullan Roads. That project was recently awarded a $9 million grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation in the 2025-2027 biennium. The city plans to use about $1.3 million from the Spokane Regional Transportation Council to perform a study of options for bridge work.
Spokane Valley’s legislative agenda also includes three policy requests:
- Reauthorization of the Economic Development Administration, which was established to create and retain jobs, particularly in distressed rural and urban communities.
- Continued funding at authorized levels for programs through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The measure was approved by Congress in 2021 to invest $110 billion of new funds for roads, bridges, and other major infrastructure projects.
- Implementation of reforms to the infrastructure permitting process for greater efficiency.
The council plans to work with Mike Pieper, the city’s lobbyist from Cardinal Infrastructure, to schedule meetings with the Congressional delegation in March to discuss its legislative agenda.