Traffic is shown on the State Route 520 floating bridge at left , in Medina, Wash., while construction in 2015 continues at right on a new floating bridge to replace it. The project was made possibly by state approval of a 16-year, $16 billion transportation plan that raised fuel taxes, vehicle fees and bonding to pay for infrastructure work. The City of Spokane Valley is seeking state and federal transportation funds for major public safety projects that will alleviate traffic congestion from a growing population.