(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley is spending $90,540 to survey 450 miles of streets to inventory the condition of pavement for prioritization of repair and maintenance projects.
The city has contracted with StreetScan, a Massachusetts-based company, for the survey that is done every three years, according to spokesman Jeff Kleingartner.
Under the contract, StreetScan provides a car for $73,950 that uses vehicle-mounted sensing technology to access road conditions in normal traffic flow.
The system’s 3D imaging technology measures the severity and extent of road defects including cracking, bumps, surface distortions, surface texture, and potholes. Additionally, a 360-degree camera provides optical imagery of the road surface and right-of-way.
Survey results are put into an inventory for analysis. Kleingartner said the city is spending $16,400 on a one-year subscription fee to manage the incoming data.
The inventory process, which takes about three weeks to complete, involves 100% of city streets and results will be delivered this fall.
Spokane Valley first partnered with StreetScan in 2019. The company assesses pavement conditions for communities across the United States and Canada.