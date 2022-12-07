(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley has received the final piece of a $40 million financial puzzle, which paves the way for the city to complete a significant transportation project.
Replacement of the at-grade Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing on Pines Road with a new underpass is expected to bring many benefits. Not only will public safety be improved, but opening up the transportation corridor is anticipated to bring $1.3 billion in new economic development to Spokane County and support 8,719 new jobs.
Spokane Valley officials are praising Washington Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, for helping secure the final $5 million from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Railroad Crossing Grant Program. Padden, who has lived in the city for 34 years, represents the state’s Fourth Legislative District.
“Senator Padden’s efforts in Olympia were instrumental for Spokane Valley,” said Mayor Pam Haley in a written statement. “This $5 million award leverages $30 million of federal funds to deliver this important project. We look forward to working with all our project partners to begin construction as soon as possible.”
Since 2017, the city has been seeking state and federal grant funding for the project. Trent Avenue is a key route for commercial trucks traveling to and from north Idaho and Canada. In addition, more than 60 trains cross Pines Road every day, which city officials estimate holds up traffic for about four hours.
Completion of the construction project is expected to improve access to Interstate 90 and to 170 acres of nearby mixed-use/commercially zoned property.
Also on the project’s work roster is the replacement of the signalized intersection at Pines and Trent Avenue with a multi-lane roundabout, and add an adjacent shared-use path.
The mix of local, state and federal funds allows development of the Centennial Trail trailhead and parking area that will have restrooms, electric vehicle charging stations and non-motorized access. The trailhead is being constructed on land donated by Avista Utilities.
“These improvements are incredibly important to Spokane Valley and the surrounding region because they offer so many benefits: fewer collisions, less congestion, better emergency access, a boost to economic development and more,” said Padden, a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, in a joint statement with Haley.
In addition to the recent WSDOT grant, the city has secured $21.7 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Act; $10.2 million from the Spokane Regional Transportation Council; $1 million in a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant; and the land donation from Avista that is valued at nearly $800,000.
The grade separation project is in a federally-designated Historically Disadvantaged Community, which has a poverty rate of at least 20 percent as measured by the U.S. Census Bureau.
ECONorthwest, the city’s economic consultant, has calculated the Pines Road and Trent Avenue work will bring $8.2 million in new general fund taxes to Spokane County over a 25-year period. In addition, $101.9 million will be brought into the state coffers during that same time period.