(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley spent 61% of its budget for recurring expenses on public safety programs in 2021, which has led administrators to look for ways to streamline those costs.
Erik Lamb, deputy city manager, delivered that message this week to Mayor Pam Haley and the city council.
He said $29.8 million was expended last year on police, courts and corrections. Those costs were expected to rise as multi-year collective bargaining agreements with the police union and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office for services were finalized.
“Public safety is a very, very significant aspect of our budget,” he said.
Lamb and Morgan Koudelka, the city’s senior administrative analyst, laid out concerns and what staff was doing to address them.
Lamb said there had been an uptick in gang activity and violent crime in Spokane Valley, and he and Police Chief Dave Ellis would be providing a detailed look at those problems at a later date.
Spokane County has been ranked by the U.S. Census Bureau as one of the fastest growing areas of the country. Along with that spike in population has come an increase in crime.
According to CrimeGrade.org, a company that compiles data to rate cities cross the U.S. for public safety, Spokane Valley scored a “D” grade. The city is ranked in the 18th percentile for safety, meaning that 82% of other cities are safer and 18% are more dangerous. That analysis is based on crime statistics within the city limits.
Lamb said the city had already taken steps to address crime that was also contribution to public safety costs. The council has approved adding two major crimes detectives, a behavioral health specialists and an officer position dedicated to dealing with homelessness issues.
The discussion then turned back to other public safety expenses. Koudelka said a Washington Supreme Court ruling against arresting people solely for felony possession of drugs had ended up putting more pressure on Spokane Valley’s corrections system and district court.
With that ruling, the county was no longer prosecuting felony drug cases unless they involved other criminal behavior. That left the city with a large share of jail costs because it was still processing misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor drug cases.
“It has greatly increased costs for jail and detention services,” said Koudelka of the situation.
To prevent jail overcrowding, he said Spokane Valley was using electronic home monitoring devices to keep track of those criminally accused and convicted.
However, Geiger Corrections Center in Spokane was charging the $176 per day incarceration rate for each device, which had resulted in a nearly $440,000 price tag in 2021, said Koudelka.
City administrators were now looking at another provider that charged $12 per day, which would have brought last year’s bill down to $30,000, he said.
Not only were officials evaluating the effectiveness of the home monitoring service, they were looking other ways to cut costs, he said.
Kouldelka said pre-trial release was a program that allowed the defendant to be out of custody while awaiting adjudication of a case. He said that was one option to pare down jail expenses, but the city needed to proceed with caution because the program had not worked well in some cities.
It would be important for Spokane Valley to make sure that offenders were hooked up with services that could help them address mental health issues and addictions, he said. And an analysis also needed to be done about how much probation and support service costs might be bumped up to supervise activities and provide other resources.
“We don’t want to endanger the community and put people who have clearly demonstrated they are career criminals back out on the streets,” said Kouldelka.
Lamb said looking at ways to streamline public safety costs was complicated because a change in one department's service delivery could affect one or more others.
“What I’m learning is that everything’s related,” he said.
He said more information would be provided to the council about possible options once staff had completed their public safety analysis.
“We’ll have many discussions on some of the items, maybe fewer discussions on some of the items,” said Lamb.