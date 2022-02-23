(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is seeking millions in federal funds for eight projects that will help prevent fatal crashes and pedestrian injuries and deaths.
The total cost to complete everything on the list is $26.5 million. However, Adam Jackson, senior engineer for Planning & Grants, does not expect the city to receive more than $3 million in grant funds, which will require a 10% match.
He told the city council on Tuesday that real estate excise taxes would cover the $300,000 match, although it was more likely that the city would receive between $1 and $2 million due to the competition for $35 million in Federal Highway Administration funds. If the city completes construction of any project chosen for funding by April 2025, Jackson said the match would be waived for that phase.
“That’s a motivation we strive for and have achieved,” Jackson said of the grant awards that take place every two years.
He said the Washington State Department of Transportation issued a Call for Projects last November through its City Safety Program that is funded with federal dollars. Applications must be submitted by March 4 and are ranked for funding in terms of the return on investment in public safety.
“We want to, hopefully, fit in the nook of what’s available,” said Jackson.
Spokane Valley boasts a population of nearly 98,000 and Jackson said these projects were priorities based on the high volume of injuries and deaths:
- Pines Road/Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad grade separation for a total cost of $19.3 million;
- Install roundabout at Barker Road and Fourth Avenue, $3 million;
- Install roundabout at Barker Road and 8th Avenue, $2.3 million;
- Sprague Avenue Pedestrian Crossing at Chronicle Road, $300,000;
- Sprague Avenue Pedestrian Crossing between McKinnon and Howe roads, $300,000;
- Sprague Avenue Pedestrian Crossing at city hall, $469,000, although $163,685 is funded by Spokane Transit;
- State Route 290 access control at Dale, McDonald and Evergreen roads, $430,000; and
- Retroreflective signal bandplates in 17 locations, $125,000.
After hearing Jackson’s presentation, the city council gave the nod Feb. 22 for him to apply for funding, which will be distributed this fall.