(The Center Square) – A variation of a bill to address property crime, introduced by state Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, has passed the Washington Senate Law & Justice Committee with recommendation on to the Rules Committee.
The substitute version of bill SB 5056 was approved by the Law & Justice Committee Friday.
The bill is intended to prescribe greater penalties than already exist under law for habitual property offenders under RCW 9.94A.533, “Adjustments to standard sentences.”
“We have a real crisis in the explosion of property crimes, including auto thefts, catalytic converter thefts and electric charging equipment,” said Padden in a statement. “What this bill tries to do is keep habitual, repeat offenders behind bars for longer periods of time.”
At the hearing Mark Johnson, representing the Washington Retail Association, mentioned data from the Seattle Attorney’s Office and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office saying “a handful of individuals are committing multiple property crimes, 20, 40, 50, 60 times” and went on to add “not over 180 days, this is within a month.”
“This proposal, as we read it, seems reserved for those who simply cannot keep their hands off other people’s stuff,” said James McMahan, speaking on behalf of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, endorsing the bill. “At some point, we simply need to protect the rest of society from career criminals.”
The text of the revised substitute bill, which passed committee, adds a 16th subsection to Section 3 of RCW 9.94A.533 that carries some strict penalties for repeat offenders.
The addition states that for repeat offenders, Class B felonies will incur an additional 24 months on top of existing sentencing guidelines, and for Class C felonies an additional 12 months.
Comparing the original bill by Padden to the substitute bill, only one substantial change was found, Section 3 Subsection 16 (c) was changed from “Notwithstanding any other provision of law, all habitual property offender enhancements imposed under this subsection (16) are mandatory and shall be served in total confinement” to “subsection (16) are at the discretion of the court.”
This leaves the additional sentencing up to the court, as opposed to tacking on mandatory minimums, and could remove some of the teeth from the bill, if enacted.
Paddon still hopes this version will help arrest Washington’s rising property crime rate.
“In talking with law enforcement, I’ve learned that relatively few people commit most of the crimes in this area,” he said before the committee. “If you remove repeat offenders, the property crime rate will decrease substantially.”
Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, also spoke out in favor of the bill during the hearing, saying “Clark County is really in need of a law like this.”