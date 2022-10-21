(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley is seeking volunteers to serve on the Planning Commission, Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and Spokane Housing Authority.
Two individuals are sought for three-year terms on the commission, which reviews and makes recommendations to the mayor and city council regarding growth decisions, development regulations, environmental protection, capital improvements, and more.
The planning commission meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. To be eligible to serve, members must reside within the city limits.
Applications are being accepted through 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made in January.
Two positions are available on the lodging tax committee and applications are also due by Nov. 14. One of the openings will be filled by a member involved in activities authorized to be funded by the tax, and the other by a person who represents a business required to collect the tax. Appointments are for one or two-year terms and the committee meets a few times in the fall.
Applicants need not be residents of Spokane Valley, but city officials highly encourage people with a business or activity within the city to serve.
One position is available on the housing authority, which provides assistance to more than 6,200 low-income families through a combination of tenant-based rental assistance, project-based rental assistance and managed apartment communities.
The group meets at 3:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month in Spokane. To be eligible for a five-year term that begins in November, applicants must reside within Spokane Valley.
Applications are being accepted through 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.
More information and application forms for all of the available position can be found on the city website, spokanevalley.org. For questions, call Chris Bainbridge, city clerk, at 509-720-5102.