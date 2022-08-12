(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley learned this week that $21.6 million in federal funding has been awarded for a major construction project, an underpass and some other improvements, that was pitched to both expand public safety and further local economic development.
“The city is thrilled to share this tremendous news,” said Mayor Pam Haley. “This is a huge win for our city, region, and state. Funding this project has been a top transportation priority for over five years and will greatly impact our community for the better.”
She personally thanked U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both Democrats, and U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Spokane, for their work to get the funding authorized through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program.
”They have continually fought for this project at the federal level and there is no way this project succeeds without their support. We are all grateful for their efforts,” said Haley.
RAISE funding is intended for funding in road, rail, transit and port projects, which align with the Biden administration’s priorities. These are to “expand access to clean drinking water, ensure every American has access to high-speed internet, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and invest in communities that have too often been left behind,” according to the White House website.
Spokane Valley scored the federal funding for its Pines Road/Burlington Northern Santa Fe Grade Separation project. The work zone is located in a USDOT-designated Historically Disadvantaged Community, which has a poverty rate of at least 20% as measured by the U.S. Census Bureau.
“I’m pleased the Department of Transportation recognizes the critical safety benefits that the completion of this project will bring to the community,” said Rodgers in a written statement. “I commend the city’s leaders, and everyone involved for their persistence and hard work in securing this grant funding.”
The project that is currently estimated to cost nearly $40 million involves replacing the highway at-grade crossing of Pines Road and the BNSF tracks with a new Pines Road underpass, which is expected to eliminate four hours of traffic delays each day.
Also on the work list is replacement of the signalized intersection of two state highways, Pines Road and Trent Avenue, with a multi-lane roundabout, and construction of a separate shared-use path under the railroad crossing and an adjacent shared-use path around the new roundabout intersection.
The project also involves construction of a new trailhead and parking lot, equipped with restrooms, electric vehicle charging, and non-motorized access to the adjacent Centennial Trail and Spokane River. The trailhead will be located on three parcels donated by Avista Utilities, which are valued at about $800,000.
City officials say that completion of the project will improve access to 170 acres of nearby mixed-use or commercially zoned property and 56 acres of prime industrial-zoned property that is currently undeveloped.
An economic impact analysis, conducted by ECONorthwest, quantified the projected economic and tax impacts as:
- $1.3 billion in total economic output in Spokane County ($686 million in direct spending)
- 8,719 new jobs supported in Spokane County (4,312 direct job impacts)
- $8.2 million in new general fund taxes to Spokane Valley (over 25 years)
- $101.9 million in new general fund taxes to Washington State (over 25 years)
A groundbreaking ceremony to kickoff project construction is tentatively planned for spring 2024.
Jeff Kleingartner, spokesperson for Spokane Valley, said the city was notified in July of two additional funding awards for the project: Murray secured $5 million in the 2023 draft Senate Appropriations bill, which will be considered this fall or winter; and the Spokane Regional Transportation Council awarded $6.4 million.
Rogers announced this week that, in addition to the funding for Spokane Valley, this round of RAISE funding also includes grants for the City of Pullman, as well as Spokane and King counties.
Pullman is set to receive $1 million to complete the final planning documents required for reconstruction of about 2.1 miles of airport road with a wider roadway section, shared use bike path, intersection roundabout, and pedestrian sidewalk accessing the Pullman-Moscow Airport.
Spokane and King counties were awarded $5 million to fund planning studies to reconfigure Interstate 90 in areas where the highway continues to geographically divide neighborhoods.