(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley has been unable to purchase replacement vehicles for its police fleet in 2022 due to supply chain disruptions, and prices have gone up nearly $10,000 for each model under 2023 pricing.
However, the city council has decided to spend the extra money to reorder vehicles in order to keep the fleet replacement plan on track. That will require an expenditure of $454,417 to cover the additional cost of the 2022 reorder and 14 more vehicles for 2023.
“Let’s get the order in and let’s stay on the schedule we’ve already set,” said Councilor Arne Woodard at Tuesday’s meeting.
Erik Lamb, deputy city manager, said $1.4 million had been allocated to upgrade the fleet in 2022. The purchase list 21 patrol SUVs, one SUV for officer use, a truck for the new homeless outreach officer, a motorcycle and four used vehicles.
Morgan Koudelka, senior administrative assistant, said that order was unable to be filled by Ford, the only automotive manufacturer producing fleet vehicles at this time.
A shortage of computer chips has played a big role in holding up production of orders, added City Manager John Hohman.
Lamb said each vehicle will now cost $8,000-$9,000 more, which increases the original 2022 order by $190,727.
He said the unused $40,642 from the allocation for 2022 will offset some of the increase. That leaves $150,085 more to cover the reorder.
Under current pricing, Lamb said the city could only cover nine replacement vehicles for 2023 instead of the 14 requested by Chief Dave Ellis, which came closer to the 2021 replacement goal of 15 vehicles per year.
Ordering 14 vehicles, said Lamb, necessitated an increase of $304,332 in the 2023 appropriation.
The council gave the green light to the full order, with several officials saying it was important to have dependable patrol vehicles on the road to protect the community.
“We have the money so let’s just do it,” said Councilor Brandi Peetz.
Lamb said it was possible the same supply problems could affect next year’s vehicle order.
“We’ll have to make it work,” he said.
Peetz said the city should have a backup plan in case that happened. She asked staff to look at all available options.
Lamb said the situation had brought home the reality that agencies might be entering a new era in vehicle purchasing.