(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is seeking to raise the salary of its mayor and council members. Residents have been asked to provide input about how much these individuals should earn.
The monthly salary of the mayor was set at $1,775 in 2019 and each councilor’s monthly pay at $1,415. Those pay levels were the result of work by an independent salary commission. The commission conducts periodic reviews and recently convened again to perform that task.
Residents can weigh in on the salary range by selecting from multiple-choice options on the online survey, which is available at spokanevalley.org. The survey will be available until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Results will be turned over to the salary commission for review. People are asked to complete the brief questionnaire only once.
Under city code, Spokane Valley operates with a council-mayor form of government. The council serves as the legislative branch that appoints a city manager to oversee daily operations.
The council enacts laws and policies and is responsible to set a budget and make spending decisions.
All council members are at-large positions, representing the entire city and not districts. Currently serving are: Rod Higgins, Brandi Peetz, Arne Woodard, Tim Hattenburg and Laura Padden.
Also serving is the mayor, who presides over council meetings and acts as the ceremonial head of the city for public events. The mayoral role is currently held by Pam Haley.
According to the 2022 salary commission, Spokane Valley councilors report working an average of 27-35 hours per week to accomplish a range of duties. Mayor Haley reports working an average of 34-43 hours per week.
People taking the survey are asked to choose from a salary range of $1,250 to $2,500 for councilors and from $1,750 to $2,500 for the mayor.