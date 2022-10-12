(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is asking residents to provide feedback about their preferred level of service in the city’s stormwater utility program and, along with that, the amount of fee increase they would be willing to support.
Community members are invited to learn more about the issues at an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at city hall 10210 E. Sprague Avenue. City staff will be present to answer questions about the system to capture and channel rainfall and melting snow, and fee proposals.
The monthly stormwater fee of $1.75 per dwelling unit on residential properties was adopted in 2006 and has not been raised since, according to city reports. Meanwhile, the municipality has realized a 60% increase in inflationary costs, along with rapid population growth and increased regulatory requirements. In addition, the infrastructure to support the program – drains, pipes and treatment facilities -- is aging and due for upgrades.
The stormwater fee for commercial and industrial properties in Spokane Valley is $1.75 monthly for every 3,160 square feet of paved (or otherwise non-vegetated) surface.
People unable to attend the open house but wanting to provide input may do so in an online survey that is available on the city’s website, spokanevalley.org.
The survey asks participants how satisfied they are with the current service and what they would like to see change. They are also asked how much of monthly bump they could support. The suggested amounts range from almost doubling the current fee to adding $3.50 more per month.
Residents are asked to give feedback either in person or online about two levels of service: “Minimum” and “Proactive.” The former provides programs for minimum compliance with regulatory standards and operational needs, and the latter allows more robust programs to be enacted.
Although Spokane Valley is the eight largest city in Washington, its stormwater fee is the lowest in the region. In a public announcement this week, city officials stated that the existing fee no longer allows the desired level of service.