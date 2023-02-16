(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley is holding an open house to get community feedback on the draft version of its Homeless Action Plan.
The goal of the Action Plan is threefold: to “[prevent] homelessness from occurring where possible, [reduce] current levels of homelessness, and [improve] the quality of life of residents, including those experiencing homelessness.”
The introduction calls the plan a “living document” that will “need to be updated to reflect the changing landscape of homelessness.” The current data landscape is showing that limited government interventions are having some good effects in preempting homelessness, the report argues.
“Data from Spokane’s Centralized Diversion Fund show an average cost of $1,800 per intervention for the period from November 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. Additionally, 87% of those who accessed the CDF were still housed six months after receiving assistance,” the document states.
Diversion and Rental Assistance are programs that “seek to keep people in their homes or to help them get into housing quickly by providing one-time assistance that addresses an immediate barrier to housing,” thus preventing those on the brink from becoming homeless.
In contrast, the data currently shows efforts to address the problem after shelter has been withdrawn to be more expensive and less effective.
In contrast to that $1,800 per intervention, data from the Washington Department of Commerce shows “the average cost for either rapid re-housing or transitional shelter intervention, at an average of $8,144 and $17,500 per person” respectively, in 2021 dollars.
Moreover, more people may be close to homelessness than is commonly assumed.
One survey sent out by The Zone, a community initiative in the neighborhoods of northeast Spokane, “received over 1,100 responses, 47% of respondents owe back rent, 75% say they are struggling to pay rent now or in the near future, and 56% have already received eviction notices,” the report states.
This is a problem that could become more acute in the future, with the rise in property values of the last few years, turning more people into renters who are less secure in their shelters.
Tom Hormell of the Washington Association of Realtors estimates that at the 2022 Spokane County median home price of $422,250, “only 7% of wage earners in the Spokane area are able to afford purchasing a home.”
Community members are encouraged to reach out with feedback, and attend the meeting if possible.
The meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 8 from 4 to 6 pm at the Center Place Event Center. Written community feedback will also be accepted until March 10, 2023.
More information is available at the City of Spokane Valley website.