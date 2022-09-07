(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley recently opted out of the scramble by area agencies to meet a 30-day deadline set by the Department of Commerce to submit plans for relocation of a large homeless encampment on state land.
The city was in the process of developing its own comprehensive plan to address homelessness and officials decided to stay on that course.
“A solution is a plan that is structured and implemented in a way that will get results,” said Councilor Arne Woodard when that decision was made in July.
The council was briefed by Eric Robinson, housing and homeless coordinator, about the development status of the city’s Community Homeless Action Plan Tuesday.
He said the plan was still being reviewed internally and then would be shared with community stakeholders for feedback. The purpose of the plan, said Robinson, was to outline goals and strategies to keep people housed whenever possible, help the homeless get needed services to stabilize their lives and assist businesses in mitigating the impacts of urban camping.
Robinson provided background about how data was being gathered to help the city determine its direction. He said the city’s GIS analyst had created two tools to track information about people encountered by Outreach Specialist Amanda Boyer, Deputy Josh Pratt, the sole officer assigned to work on homelessness issues, or other staffers.
The first survey tool is a phone app that allows the city to record information about where people they encounter come from and what type of situations they are in, i.e., sheltered, living in camps or vehicles.
The second tool, also a phone app, pinpoints the location of camps and helps organize cleanup efforts and code enforcement.
“These apps are critical for helping us understand the scope and details around who is experiencing homelessness and where in our community,” said Robinson.
He said 292 contacts have been made through the two apps and about 62% of respondents claim to have lived in Spokane Valley before becoming homeless. What outreach officials have learned, he said, is that there are not enough resources to assist people in Spokane Valley, most are forced to travel to Spokane for services, and that creates a hardship if they don’t have transportation.
Woodard gained agreement from the council that more conversations with county officials needs to take place about how Spokane Valley’s share of recording fees collected by the state were being used. These monies must be dedicated to getting people off the street. He said there needs to be more resources available locally for homeless people who identified the city as their hometown.
“I think we as a community have some work to do,” he said.
Robinson confirmed that discussion was taking place. He said that conversation was important given that the City of Spokane opening the new Trent Avenue shelter for up to 250 people – and more during extreme weather - near the western border of Spokane Valley was expected to bring more people into town.
In addition, the disbanding of Camp Hope on state Department of Transportation land in Spokane was also expected to send hundreds more people into surrounding areas.
One of the bigger challenges with local encampments, said Robinson, is that many are on DOT, Department of Natural Resource and Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad lands, which the city has no jurisdiction over. He said conversations were taking place with the two public agencies about enforcing no-camping rules and covering the cost of cleanup efforts. Reaching BNSF for the same discussion had proven difficult given that its corporate headquarters and top administrators were out-of-state.
Spokane Valley collected 68,400 pounds of trash from camp sites across town between January and July of this year, so cleanup costs were not insignificant, said Robinson.
What the outreach team learned during interviews of homeless people, said Robinson, was that the lack of affordable housing in the area played a role in sending lower-income people to the streets.
That was one of the top concerns expressed in the annual Point in Time count last spring that found a total of 1,757 homeless people in Spokane County, 823 of which were unhoused.
Robinson said 13% of people counted indicated they had last been housed in Spokane Valley, which was in line with internal estimates of 100-120 homeless in the city at any given time. There are currently no shelters in the city and no options for long-term parking or pet care for homeless persons and families.
According to Robinson, a major focus this year has been on developing partnerships to address the many facets of homelessness. The chamber of commerce has helped create materials for businesses about what they can do stop people from sleeping in stairwells and address other problems. Various providers have helped coordinate transitional housing for people or get them into treatment for addictions and mental illness.
Pratt said the outreach team has helped 37 people who chose to stabilize their lives this year get the help they needed. He and Robinson felt optimistic that, with the right system in place, more people could overcome barriers that had sent them to the streets.