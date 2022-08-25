(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley might be experiencing the hot, dry days of summer, but officials are already looking ahead at winter storms and how to ensure there are enough working snowplows to keep roads cleared.
The issue facing the city, says Bill Helbig, director of Community & Public Works, is that its snowplow fleet is aging and it is getting more and more difficult to keep nine of 11 plows operational. That makes it difficult to efficiently manage snow on major arterials and hillside side streets, he said.
Helbig asked the city council Tuesday to step up the replacement schedule from one plow every three years to one every year for the next eight years. He said that would guarantee that nine plows would always be available to clear primary streets and problem areas, an operation that takes about 12 hours following a storm.
The cost to undertake the replacement program would be $214,500 more per year.
He said the city has budgeted $60,500 from street funds in 2022 for snowplow leases, maintenance and replacement. For the next eight years, the cost would be $275,000 and require an infusion of general fund dollars because there is not enough money in the street fund for the added expense.
Once the replacement program is complete, Helbig said there would be two older snowplows available for backup.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that we need to make improvements and rejuvenate the fleet,” said Councilor Laura Padden.
However, she questioned whether the purchase schedule proposed by Helbig was “too ambitious.” She said the city was facing inflationary costs for supplies and materials and the budget was already tight.
“I’m wondering what will not be funded,” she said of dedicating more dollars to equipment replacement.
John Hohman, city manager, told the council that upgrading a used plow was expensive and the cost for repairs grew prohibitive as the equipment aged.
“We have to do something,” he said.
The city council told Hohman and Helbig they wanted more time to review the proposal as the 2023 budget was being developed. The elected body confirmed that Helbig could order a new plow in 2022 if a window of opportunity opened. He said supply chain disruptions and other market factors had made it more difficult to get an order placed, and led to lengthy waits for product delivery.
Helbig explained to the council that the city had initially contracted with Spokane County for snowplow services after incorporating in 2003. Six years later, the county declined to continue providing those services to the city, which took over road maintenance operations.
A series of purchases from the Washington Department of Transportation allowed Spokane Valley to build a fleet of used plows. Although the expected life expectancy of a plow is about 20 years, Helbig said the city is working with equipment that is an average of 35.5 years when replaced.
He said it has become difficult to find replacement parts for some plows, which has necessitated that parts be manufactured by local machine and electrical shops.
Once new snowplows have been purchased, Helbig said the replacement program of one every three years can resume. He said with the fleet upgraded, the average replacement age of a plow would be 26.9 years.
“I think we’re going to have to consider that we’re growing fast enough that even this schedule is going to be behind by 2029,” said Councilor Arne Woodward.