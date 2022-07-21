(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley opted out of a last-minute scramble by area governments to work out a plan to get 600 people out of a large homeless encampment along Interstate 90 with $24 million in state funds.
The Department of Commerce offered $24 million to help with that effort, but a regional plan had to be developed within 30 days to qualify for the funding.
That deadline was just two days away when the Spokane Valley Council was given documents July 19 from the City of Spokane and Spokane County. The paperwork outlined proposals to relocate people from Camp Hope into temporary and transitional housing, something that Commerce wants done quickly.
“Thirty days is a very, very tight timeline to develop something of this magnitude, said Erik Lamb, deputy city manager, at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“This is a very difficult subject for you as a council to weigh in on,” said City Manager John Hohman. “We don’t do things this way – it’s really unprecedented to get something of this nature plopped in front of you.’
The elected body unanimously agreed.
Spokane Valley is in the process of developing its own plan to address homelessness and officials felt they should stay on that more measured course.
“A solution is a plan that is structured and implemented in a way that will get results,” said Councilor Arne Woodward.
Lamb pointed that the money provided by Commerce would not cover millions in ongoing operational costs. He also said the funding had to focus only on Camp Hope when there were more than 2,000 students in the Valley’s three school districts that were couch-surfing or living in vehicles. He felt homeless youth needed to also be considered for assistance.
“Certainly, there should be some consideration besides Camp Hope,” he said.
While choosing not to join the regional effort, Spokane Valley officials gave the county and the neighboring city credit for the hard work they had done in the past month to come up with ways to address the growing population at Camp Hope.
“It’s just a superhuman task, really,” said Lamb.
Since it formed in December, the encampment has become the largest on public land in the state.
Camp Hope is located on Washington Department of Transportation property bordering I-90 at the corner of East Second Avenue and Ray Street in Spokane.
As the camp’s population has grown, the Spokane Police Department has reported that crime in the area has gone up 58% and business owners are overwhelmed with damage.
As of press time Thursday, county and Spokane leaders were still hashing out the final details on the plan to clear the homeless camp. Those details were due to be released by evening.
On the list is adding more space to the Trent Avenue shelter that can take up to 250 people and buying a motel on the Sunset Highway for the homeless. Officials are not ready to say which building exactly, but said it would have enough space for 110 people.
Several Spokane Valley councilors said the Trent Avenue shelter was concerning because put so many people under one roof so there would be a lot of tension. That property lies close to Spokane Valley’s border so officials hoped the city did not end up having problems when it opened in August.
"I agree that Camp Hope is not a good situation over there, not what's going on there," Councilmember Ben Wick said. "It's not a good situation. It needs to be broken up, it needs to do something different. I just don't see a mega facility, regardless of where it would be at, is a good solution for that."