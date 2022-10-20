(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley has partnered with the Spokane County Treasurer's Office to provide homeowners with added convenience when paying their semi-annual property taxes.
A representative from the treasurer’s office will be at city hall, 10210 E. Sprague Ave., to collect check or card tax payments for property tax bills from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on two Fridays, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28.
Nearly 200 taxpayers from the area in the spring make payments without having to travel to the county courthouse, said Treasurer Michael Baumgartner.
“This partnership between the Treasurer’s Office and the City of Spokane Valley has been a real benefit to county taxpayers” he said. “For taxpayers that prefer to make their payments in-person, the city offers a convenient regional location with the added benefit of free parking.”
Only check or card payments will be accepted at city hall and receipts will be provided to taxpayers. Applicable fees charged by the third-party payment processor apply to card payments.
Second half property tax payments are due in Spokane County by Monday, Oct. 31.