(The Center Square) – Days after the Spokane Valley City Council decided to begin using lodging taxes locally instead of pooling them regionally an invitation has been issued for nonprofits, businesses and public agencies to apply for funding.
The city anticipates that about $800,000 will be realized in 2023 by charging $4 per night to guests of hotels with 40 units or more. As of Jan. 1, the city intends to have its own Tourism Promotion Area in place so lodging taxes can be spent on marketing and promotional events and activities.
A public hearing on the formation of the TPA has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the council chambers at city hall, 10210 E. Sprague Avenue.
If community members and government officials give the green light to the project, Spokane Valley’s agreement to be part of the regional marketing effort led by the City of Spokane and Spokane County ends on Dec. 31.
Spokane Valley is gearing up for the change by seeking proposals for activities that will bring visitors to the city next year to enjoy local hotels, shops, restaurants, recreational opportunities and other services.
Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
Funding is available for not only for events, but operations and capital expenditures for tourism-related facilities owned or operated by a municipality or public facilities district; and the operation – excluding capital expenditures – of tourism-related facilities owned by nonprofit organizations.
Last year, the city council approved 11 awards ranging from $3,500 to $64,000 in support of festivals, sporting events, visitor attractions and other tourism-related efforts.
The Spokane Valley council has decided the city would get a better return on investment if it controlled how locally generated lodging tax revenue was spent. Previously, about 72% of the $2 to $3 million collected regionally had been given to Visit Spokane, an informational hub, and 28% to the nonprofit Spokane Sports Commission, which organizes competitions.
The petition submitted to the council on Tuesday that was signed by 60% of Spokane Valley hoteliers triggered the withdrawal process from the regional group that has been under discussion for the past couple of years.
The agreement with regional partners had been in place since 2004 and modified several times.
In November 2020, Spokane Valley set the stage to leave the agreement by adding a termination clause. In October 2021 the council decided to invoke that clause and staff hand-delivered letters stating that intent to Spokane and the county.
Officials then began consulting with hoteliers about how lodging taxes could be used to better benefit Spokane Valley. The hoteliers had to petition for a new TPA to start the regional withdrawal process. Buy-in from more than half of hotel/motel operators needed to be shown through the petition by mid-October so the city could officially inform the Department of Revenue of its new program.
Applications for Spokane Valley projects that are eligible for 2023 lodging tax funds are accessible online at spokanevalley.org. Click on “Departments” on the top menu, then select “Finance” and "Grant Applications.” For more information, email Accountant/Budget Analyst Sarah Farr at sfarr@spokanevalley.org or call 509-720-5041.