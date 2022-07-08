(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley invites community members to share preferences for design of the second phase of Greenacres Park, a $2 million project.
Two workshops – one in-person and one virtual – have been scheduled to gather input from residents. The first will be 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place.
A link to the digital forum at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, will be posted on the city’s Facebook page.
Those unable to attend either workshop can still share preferences for future park amenities through an electronic 10-question survey. The questionnaire can be found in the city’s website, spokanevalley.org, and will be available through July 22.
A report detailing the community’s feedback and final design concept is expected to be completed in August, according to city spokesperson Jeff Kleingartner.
Spokane Valley is seeking a $1.5 million grant from the Washington State Recreation & Conservation Office for the upcoming work. The city will be required to come up with $500,000 for the local match.
Kleingartner said final project rankings for the grant will be available in November, but funding will be decided by the state legislature in 2023.
If the city is awarded the grant, work is scheduled to take place during the 2024 construction season.
Greenacres, which is located at 1311 N. Long Road, encompasses eight acres. The first phase of its development was completed in 2012 with partial funding from the state.
The master plan for phase two includes a tennis court, basketball court, baseball field, skate park, community garden and open space for both reflection and activities.
Since the master plan was designed in 2010, the population of the park’s service area has nearly doubled. That has led city officials to seek more input from residents to ensure the plan still meets community needs.
Greenacres is the first neighborhood park built by the city, which inherited the rest of its parks from Spokane County after incorporation.