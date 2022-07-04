The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley wants to help businesses get certified to bid on projects with local governments, state agencies, school districts and public universities.
Free one-hour workshops will help entrepreneurs learn how to become eligible and go through the process to compete for federally funded transportation contracts involving highway, transit, airport and similar projects nationwide.
The city is offering the virtual or in-person workshop on Wednesday, July 13, in partnership with the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Washington’s Procurement and Technical Assistance Center.
The event begins at noon and those planning to attend should register at the GSVCC Events webpage, or by calling 509-924-4994.
Individuals signing up can attend in person at the chamber office, located at 10808 E. Sprague Avenue.
The community education program centers on the Disadvantage Business Enterprise certification program.
The Department of Transportation's DBE program has a primary goal is to level the playing field by providing small businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals a fair opportunity to compete for jobs.